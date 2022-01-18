Log in
Fabrinet to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 2022

01/18/2022
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Monday, January 31, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s results.

What:

Fabrinet Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call

When:

Monday, January 31, 2022

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

(888) 357-3694, domestic

 

(253) 237-1137, international

 

Conference ID: 9373655

Replay:

(855) 859-2056, domestic

 

(404) 537-3406, international

 

Conference ID: 9373655

Webcast:

https://investor.fabrinet.com/ (live and replay)

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 232 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 372 M 4 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 12 189
Free-Float 99,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seamus Grady Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpal S. Gill President & Chief Operating Officer
Csaba Sverha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Thomas Mitchell Chairman
Rollance E. Olson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABRINET-0.31%4 372
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%52 094
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.67%52 070
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-6.69%48 805
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.97%16 209
JABIL INC.0.53%10 147