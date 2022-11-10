Advanced search
    FN   KYG3323L1005

FABRINET

(FN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
117.18 USD   -3.89%
08:34aFabrinet to Present at Needham Conference
BU
11/08Needham Adjusts Price Target on Fabrinet to $140 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/08B. Riley Raises Fabrinet's Price Target to $110 From $102 After Higher-Than-Consensus Fiscal Q1 Results, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Fabrinet to Present at Needham Conference

11/10/2022 | 08:34am EST
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced that its management will present at the 16th Annual Needham Security, Networking, and Communications Virtual Conference.

The Fabrinet presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 644 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 287 M 4 287 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 14 235
Free-Float 92,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 117,18 $
Average target price 130,90 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seamus Grady Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpal S. Gill Chief Operating Officer
Csaba Sverha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Thomas Mitchell Chairman
Frank H. Levinson Independent Director
