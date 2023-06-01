Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Fabrinet
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FN   KYG3323L1005

FABRINET

(FN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
111.27 USD   -1.72%
04:18pFabrinet to Present at Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit
BU
05/24Transcript : Fabrinet Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-24-2023 10:00 AM
CI
05/18Fabrinet to Present at J.P. Morgan Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fabrinet to Present at Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit

06/01/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced that its management will present at the Rosenblatt Securities 3rd Annual Technology Summit.

The Fabrinet presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. PT). A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 630 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 110 M 4 110 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 14 235
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart FABRINET
Duration : Period :
Fabrinet Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABRINET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 113,22 $
Average target price 122,80 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seamus Grady Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpal S. Gill Chief Operating Officer
Csaba Sverha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Thomas Mitchell Chairman
Frank H. Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABRINET-11.70%4 110
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.8.11%45 583
AMPHENOL CORPORATION0.83%44 917
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD24.45%36 954
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.24%27 375
JABIL INC.33.81%11 878
