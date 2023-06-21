Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S A : Announcement of participation in EMO and TRAKO fairs

Announcement of participation in EMO and TRAKO fairs
RAFAMET will participate in the biggest industry events. As early as September, the EMO International Metalworking Fair in Hannover and the 15th TRAKO International Railway Fair in Gdansk will take place. More information on Kurier-Kolejowy.pl
