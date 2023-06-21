Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAF   PLRFMET00016

FABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S.A.

(RAF)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  03:17:19 2023-06-21 am EDT
15.10 PLN    0.00%
Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET S A : Announcement of participation in EMO and TRAKO fairs

06/21/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement of participation in EMO and TRAKO fairs

RAFAMET will participate in the biggest industry events. As early as September, the EMO International Metalworking Fair in Hannover and the 15th TRAKO International Railway Fair in Gdansk will take place. More information on Kurier-Kolejowy.pl

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fabryka Obrabiarek RAFAMET SA published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 116 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net income 2022 -8,51 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net Debt 2022 54,0 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,3 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 454
Free-Float 80,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emanuel Longin Wons Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Pawel Sulecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Janusz Paruzel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksander Gaczek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Mucha Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABRYKA OBRABIAREK RAFAMET S.A.-0.66%20
NINGBO HAITIAN PRECISION MACHINERY CO.,LTD.32.44%2 522
KENNAMETAL INC.19.66%2 289
DMG MORI CO., LTD.45.84%2 272
QINGDAO GAOCE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-8.99%2 179
CHERVON HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.27%1 988
