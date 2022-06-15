Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : 1. Announcement on the convocation of the Annual General Meeting

MANAGEMENT BOARD'S NOTICE OF CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA BASED IN OSTRÓW MAZOWIECKA TO BE HELD ON 22 JUNE 2022 The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. based in Ostrów Mazowiecka, ul. Biała 1, entered in the Register of Enterprises kept by the District Court in Białystok, 12th Commercial Division of the National Court Register, under number KRS 0000021840, acting on the basis of Article 395(1), Article 399(1), Article 4021 and Article 4022 of the Code of Commercial Companies, convenes the Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 June 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Company's registered office in Ostrów Mazowiecka, ul. Biała 1, in the conference room. Agenda: Opening of the Annual General Meeting Election of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting Confirmation that the Annual General Meeting has been duly convened and is capable of adopting resolutions Adoption of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting Election of the Ballot Counting Committee Presentation and review of: financial statements of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021, consolidated financial statements of the FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. Group for the financial year 2021, Management Report on the operations of the FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. Group in the financial year 2021, including the Management Report on the operations of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. in the financial year 2021, Management Board's proposal for the distribution of net profit of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021 and the payment of dividend, Report of the Supervisory Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021, including: Report on the activities of the Supervisory Board in the financial year 2021,

Assessment of the Company's standing on a consolidated basis, including assessment of internal control, risk management and compliance systems and the internal audit function, in accordance with principle 2.11.3 of Best Practice for GPW Listed Companies 2021 (hereinafter: Best Practice 2021),

Assessment of the Company's compliance with the corporate governance principles and the manner of compliance with the

disclosure obligations concerning compliance with the corporate governance principles defined in the Exchange Rules and the regulations on current and periodic reports published by issuers of securities, in accordance with principle 2.11.4 of Best Practice 2021, Assessment of the rationality of expenses incurred by the Company and the Group, referred to in principle 1.5, in accordance with principle 2.11.5 of Best Practice 2021 and the Supervisory Board's report on the assessment of reports listed in items a, b, c and the Management Board's proposal referred to in item d above. Adoption of resolutions on: approval of the financial statements of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021, approval of the consolidated financial statements of the FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. Group for the financial year 2021, approval of the Management Report on the operations of the FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. Group in the financial year 2021, including the Management Report on the operations of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. in the financial year 2021, distribution of net profit of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021 and payment of dividend, granting discharge to Members of the Management Board in respect of their duties in the financial year 2021, granting discharge to Members of the Supervisory Board in respect of their duties in the financial year 2021. Adoption of resolutions on: giving an opinion on the Report on remuneration of Members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021, prepared by the Supervisory Board, determining the number of Members of the Supervisory Board for a new term of office, appointing Members of the Supervisory Board for a new term of office, appointing Chairman of the Supervisory Board for a new term of office date of the first meeting of the Supervisory Board of the new term of office Closing of the Annual General Meeting. II. Information for Shareholders 1. The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting The Company's Management Board informs that pursuant to Article 4061 of the Code of Commercial Companies, the Annual General Meeting may only be attended by persons who are Shareholders of the Company 16 (sixteen) days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. on 6 June 2022 (date of registration of participation in the Annual General

Meeting, hereinafter the "Registration Day") provided that they present to the entity maintaining their securities account a request for a personal certificate confirming their right to participate in the Annual General Meeting in the period between the notice of convening the Annual General Meeting and the first working day after the Registration Day, i.e. by 7 June 2022. A list of Shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting will be prepared on the basis of the a provided by the entity operating the securities depository (Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. in Warsaw) and will be made available at the Secretariat of the Annual General Meeting: ul. Biała 1, 07-300 Ostrów Mazowiecka, at the Legal Department, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for 3 (three) working days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. on 17, 20, and 21 June 2022. A Company's Shareholder may request that the list of Shareholders be sent to them free of charge by email, and provide the address to which the list should be sent. The request should be made in writing, signed by the Shareholder or persons authorised to represent the Shareholder and sent by email to the address of zwz@forte.com.pl in PDF format. The request should be accompanied by copies of documents confirming the identity of the Shareholder or persons acting on behalf of the Shareholder, including: if a Shareholder is a natural person - a copy of the identity card, passport or other official identity document of the Shareholder, or if a Shareholder is not a natural person - a copy of an excerpt from the relevant register or other document confirming the authorisation of a natural person (natural persons) to represent the Shareholder at the Annual General Meeting, or if the request is made by a proxy - a copy of the power of attorney signed by the Shareholder or by persons authorised to represent the Shareholder and a copy of the identity card, passport or another official identity document of the proxy, or if the proxy is not a natural person - a copy of the excerpt from the relevant register or other document confirming the authorisation of a natural person (natural persons) to represent the proxy at the Annual General Meeting and the identity card, passport or other official identity document of a natural person (natural persons) authorised to represent the proxy at the Annual General Meeting. 2. Selected rights of Shareholders A Shareholder or Shareholders representing at least 1/20 (one twentieth) of the Company's share capital are entitled to: request that certain matters be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting; such requests should be submitted to the Company's Management Board no later than 21 (twenty- one) days before the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e. no later than by 1 June 2022. The requests should be made in Polish and include reasons or a draft resolution regarding the proposed agenda item; the request may be submitted by email to the address: zwz@forte.com.pl, or in writing to the Company's address: Sekretariat Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia (Secretariat of the Annual General Meeting), ul. Biała 1, 07-300 Ostrów

Mazowiecka;

submit to the Company, before the date of the Annual General Meeting, draft resolutions regarding matters included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting or matters which are to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, in Polish, separately for each draft resolution, by email to the address: zwz@forte.com.pl, or in writing to the Company's address: Sekretariat Zwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia (Secretariat of the Annual General

Meeting), ul. Biała 1, 07-300 Ostrów Mazowiecka. The above-mentioned requests should be accompanied by copies of documents confirming the identity of the Shareholder or persons acting on behalf of the Shareholder, including: a certificate or deposit certificate issued by the entity maintaining the securities account in which the Company's shares held by the Shareholder are recorded, confirming that the Shareholder is in fact a Shareholder of the Company and that the Shareholder represents at least 1/20 (one twentieth) of the Company's share capital, if a Shareholder is a natural person - a copy of the identity card, passport or other official identity document of the Shareholder, or if a Shareholder is not a natural person - a copy of an excerpt from the relevant register or other document confirming the authorisation of a natural person (natural persons) to represent the Shareholder at the Annual General Meeting, or if the request is made by a proxy - a copy of the power of attorney signed by the Shareholder or by persons authorised to represent the Shareholder and a copy of the identity card, passport or another official identity document of the proxy, or if the proxy is not a natural person - a copy of the excerpt from the relevant register or other document confirming the authorisation of a natural person (natural persons) to represent the proxy at the Annual General Meeting and the identity card, passport or other official identity document of a natural person (natural persons) authorised to represent the proxy at the Annual General Meeting. Identity documents sent electronically should be in PDF format. Even if the Shareholder sends the above-mentioned documents to the Company, the Shareholder is not exempt from the obligation to present documents while the attendance list of Shareholders entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting is being prepared. The date of submission of the request by the Shareholder will be the date of its receipt by the Company and if electronic form is used - the date of placing the request in the Company's email system (receipt by the Company's email server). Requests submitted by Shareholders using electronic means of communication other than the above-mentioned email address or without complying with the requirements set out above will not have legal effects on the Company and as such will not be taken into account.