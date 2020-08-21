Log in
FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.    FTE   PLFORTE00012

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.

(FTE)
  Report
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Current report no. 19/2020 - inside information - change in the date of publication of the consolidated interim report for H1 2020

08/21/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

Ostrów Mazowiecka, 19 August 2020

CURRENT REPORT NO. 19/2020

Subject: change in the date of publication of the consolidated interim report for H1 2020.

The Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. informs about the change in the date of publication of the consolidated report for H1 2020. The report will be made public on 24 August 2020. The original publication date was set for 10 September 2020, which was announced by the Management Board of the Company in current report no. 1/2020 of 24 January 2020.

Legal basis: § 80 (1) of the Minister of Finance Regulation of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

Ad-hoc-Mitteilung Nr. 19/2020 - Änderung des Datums der Veröffentlichung des konsolidierten Zwischenberichts für das erste Halbjahr 2020

Disclaimer

Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 16:37:37 UTC
