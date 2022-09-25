Advanced search
    FTE   PLFORTE00012

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.

(FTE)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-09-23 pm EDT
26.30 PLN   -0.75%
05:45pFABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S A : Presentation – Prelimary results after QIV 2021
PU
09/14FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S A : Presentation – Preliminary results after QII 2022
PU
09/14FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S A : Presentation – Preliminary results after QI 2022
PU
Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Presentation – Prelimary results after QIV 2021

09/25/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

PRELIMINARY RESULTS AFTER QIV 2021

15.02.2022

MONTHLY ORDER INFLOW IN THOUSANDS OF PACKAGES

thousands of packages

  1. 400
  1. 300
  1. 200
  1. 100
  1. 000
    900

800

681

700

600

627

549

500

523

400

300

200

100

0

Month 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

2019 2020 2021 2022

2

TANNE (000) M3

60

60

50

50

40

40

30

30

20

20

10

10

0

0

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Production `21

External sales `21

3

NOVEMBER - DECEMBER

ACTUAL 2021

ACTUAL 2020

ACTUAL 2019

CHANGE

378,7 MPLN

337,4 MPLN

GROSS SALES

382,2 MPLN

-3,5 / 41,3 MPLN

Tanne ext.: 19,6 MPLN

Tanne ext.: 58,9 MPLN

Tanne ext.: 24,9 MPLN

34,0 / 39,3 MPLN

EBIT

49,9 MPLN

67,7MPLN

33,1 MPLN

-17,8 / 16,8 MPLN

13,2%

17,7%

9,8%

EBITDA

63,8 MPLN

81,5 MPLN

47,4 MPLN

-17,7 / 16,4 MPLN

16,9%

21,3%

14,0%

4

JANUARY - DECEMBER

ACTUAL 2021

ACTUAL 2020

ACTUAL 2019

CHANGE

1 327,1 MPLN

1 176,6 MPLN

GROSS SALES

1 160,0 MPLN

167,1 / 150,5 MPLN

Tanne ext.: 61,7 MPLN

Tanne ext.: 173,9 MPLN

Tanne ext.: 66,9 MPLN

107,0 / 112,2 MPLN

EBIT

177,0 MPLN

142,3MPLN

84,2 MPLN

34,7 / 92,8 MPLN

13,3%

12,3%

7,2%

EBITDA

232,1 MPLN

198,1 MPLN

141,3 MPLN

34,0 / 90,8 MPLN

17,5%

17,1%

12,0%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 21:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 376 M 282 M 282 M
Net income 2022 130 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net Debt 2022 384 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,81x
Yield 2022 7,60%
Capitalization 629 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 563
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fabryki Mebli FORTE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,30 PLN
Average target price 46,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maciej Formanowicz Chief Executive Officer
Mariusz Jacek Gazda Chief Financial Officer
Zbigniew Mieczyslaw Sebastian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Dieter Dahlem Head-Investments, Purchasing, Technology, R&D
Stevens Walter Head-Information Technology & Supply Chain
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.-37.08%129
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-17.20%4 520
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.95%2 603
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.43%1 167
ARHAUS, INC.-40.53%1 104
LOCTEK ERGONOMIC TECHNOLOGY CORP.-36.26%581