Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Presentation – Prelimary results after QIV 2021
FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA
PRELIMINARY RESULTS AFTER QIV 2021
MONTHLY ORDER INFLOW IN THOUSANDS OF PACKAGES
thousands of packages
400
300
200
100
000
900
800
681
700
600
627
549
500
523
400
300
200
100
0
Month
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
2019 2020 2021 2022
TANNE (000) M3
0
0
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
June
July
Aug.
Sept.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
Production `21
External sales `21
NOVEMBER - DECEMBER
ACTUAL 2021
ACTUAL 2020
ACTUAL 2019
CHANGE
378,7 MPLN
337,4 MPLN
GROSS SALES
382,2 MPLN
-3,5 / 41,3 MPLN
Tanne ext.: 19,6 MPLN
Tanne ext.: 58,9 MPLN
Tanne ext.: 24,9 MPLN
34,0 / 39,3 MPLN
EBIT
49,9 MPLN
67,7MPLN
33,1 MPLN
-17,8 / 16,8 MPLN
13,2%
17,7%
9,8%
EBITDA
63,8 MPLN
81,5 MPLN
47,4 MPLN
-17,7 / 16,4 MPLN
16,9%
21,3%
14,0%
JANUARY - DECEMBER
ACTUAL 2021
ACTUAL 2020
ACTUAL 2019
CHANGE
1 327,1 MPLN
1 176,6 MPLN
GROSS SALES
1 160,0 MPLN
167,1 / 150,5 MPLN
Tanne ext.: 61,7 MPLN
Tanne ext.: 173,9 MPLN
Tanne ext.: 66,9 MPLN
107,0 / 112,2 MPLN
EBIT
177,0 MPLN
142,3MPLN
84,2 MPLN
34,7 / 92,8 MPLN
13,3%
12,3%
7,2%
EBITDA
232,1 MPLN
198,1 MPLN
141,3 MPLN
34,0 / 90,8 MPLN
17,5%
17,1%
12,0%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Fabryki Mebli FORTE SA published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 21:44:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.
Sales 2022
1 376 M
282 M
282 M
Net income 2022
130 M
26,6 M
26,6 M
Net Debt 2022
384 M
78,6 M
78,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,81x
Yield 2022
7,60%
Capitalization
629 M
129 M
129 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,74x
EV / Sales 2023
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
3 563
Free-Float
56,8%
Chart FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
26,30 PLN
Average target price
46,60 PLN
Spread / Average Target
77,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.