Fabryki Mebli FORTE S A : Resolution No. 9/2022 of the Supervisory Board – Assessment of the Management Board's proposal for the distribution of net profit for the financial year 2021

Appendix no. 3 to the minutes of the meeting

of the Supervisory Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. held on 23 May 2022 in Warsaw

RESOLUTION NO. 9/2022 of the Supervisory Board of

FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A.

dated 23 May 2022

regarding: assessment of the Management Board's proposal for distribution of net profit of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021

§ 1

l . The Supervisory Board takes a positive view of the proposal presented by the Management Board of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. to divide the net profit earned by the Company in the financial year 2021 in the amount of PLN 90,382,635.24 (in words: ninety million three hundred eighty two thousand six hundred thirty five zloty and 24/100) as follows:

PLN 47,861,538 (in words: forty seven million eight hundred sixty one thousand five hundred thirty eight zloty) should be allocated to dividend payment; PLN 42,521,097.24 (in words: forty two million five hundred twenty one thousand ninety seven zloty and 24/100) should be allocated to capital reserves .

The dividend per share should be PLN 2.00 (in words: two zloty).

§ 2

The Supervisory Board approves the proposals presented by the Management Board of the Company to set the dividend record date as 12 September 2022 and the dividend payment date as 22 September 2022.

§ 3

Proposed distribution of net profit of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. for the financial year 2021, dividend payment as well as proposed dividend record date and dividend payment date will be presented for approval to the Annual General Meeting of FABRYKI MEBLI "FORTE" S.A. based in Ostrów Mazowiecka.

4

The resolution comes into force upon its adoption.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Zbigniew Sebastian