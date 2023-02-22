Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. FACC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FACC   AT00000FACC2

FACC AG

(FACC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:47:40 2023-02-22 pm EST
7.090 EUR   +0.85%
05:57aFacc : lays strategic foundations for the future
PU
02/10Facc : employees donate to earthquake victims
PU
2022Apprentice Project : FACC Future Team supports local families
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FACC AG: Earnings deviate from the outlook communicated for the financial year 2022

02/22/2023 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: FACC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
FACC AG: Earnings deviate from the outlook communicated for the financial year 2022

22-Feb-2023 / 18:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ried im Innkreis, 22nd February 2023 - FACC AG has announced that its revenue and earnings for the financial year 2022 are expected to deviate from the guidance. According to initial analyses of the preliminary results as part of the ongoing year-end closing process, the forecasted revenue increase of 10% over the previous year will be exceeded. At the same time, the three-fold increase in the operating result compared to the previous year will not be achieved. Revenue and EBIT are expected to be in the range of EUR 600 million and EUR 5 million respectively.

Reasons for the higher revenue include the one-time settlement of project-related development costs as well as increased demand for product deliveries. Earnings are impacted by difficulties along the supply chain, rising material and energy costs in connection with the geopolitical situation, and the sharp rise in inflation.
 

22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
4910 Ried im Innkreis
Austria
Phone: +43/59/616-0
Fax: +43/59/616-81000
E-mail: office@facc.com
Internet: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
WKN: A1147K
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1566253

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1566253  22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about FACC AG
05:57aFacc : lays strategic foundations for the future
PU
02/10Facc : employees donate to earthquake victims
PU
2022Apprentice Project : FACC Future Team supports local families
PU
2022Leonardo 2022 : FACC honors innovative ideas with Team Award
PU
2022FACC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September ..
CI
2022Transcript : FACC AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
2022Facc : records significant revenue increase in the third quarter of 2022
PU
2022Facc : Q3_Presentation |
PU
2022Facc : honors long-serving employees
PU
2022Facc Ag : Change in the Management Board effective October 1st
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 561 M 598 M 598 M
Net income 2022 -3,95 M -4,22 M -4,22 M
Net Debt 2022 206 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 -82,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 322 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 830
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,03 €
Average target price 7,28 €
Spread / Average Target 3,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Machtlinger Chief Executive Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Jian Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACC AG23.99%344
SAFRAN14.92%60 873
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.17.08%40 250
HEICO CORPORATION15.14%20 914
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD8.18%17 649
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.6.80%17 353