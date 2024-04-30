FACC AG: New Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) as of 15 May 2024
April 30, 2024 at 02:17 am EDT
FACC AG: New Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) as of 15 May 2024
The Management Board of FACC AG hereby announces that Mr Tongyu XU has been appointed as the new Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) as of 15 May 2024. In his new position, Mr. XU will succeed Mr. Pang, whose management board contract ends as planned on 14 May 2024.
With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, Mr. XU is an outstanding addition to FACC's leadership team.
Mr. XU brings a broad range of skills and expertise, including extensive experience in supply chain management, lean transformation, operational improvement and customer management. His past achievements, including his most recent role as Executive Vice President of ACS & Chairman of ACS UK, are testament to his outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence.
With his global experience and deep understanding of the aerospace industry Mr. Xu will be an additional contributor to further strengthen the position of FACC as a leading provider of innovative solutions for the aviation industry.
We wish Mr. XU every success in his new role and look forward to his addition to the Management Board of FACC AG.
FACC AG is an Austria-based company engaged in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company specializes in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components. It divides its business into three divisions: Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles, and Interior. The Aerostructures division covers control surfaces, fairings and wing components. The Engines & Nacelles division provides engine and nacelles components. The Interior division offers interior design services for commercial aircraft, business jets/private jets, freighters and helicopters. The Companyâs services range from on-site support with field engineering, spares service, and repairs to assembly training of customer staff for components and systems delivered by the Company. The Companyâs products are manufactured at four production sites in Austria.