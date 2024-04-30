EQS-Ad-hoc: FACC AG / Key word(s): Personnel

FACC AG: New Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) as of 15 May 2024



The Management Board of FACC AG hereby announces that Mr Tongyu XU has been appointed as the new Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) as of 15 May 2024. In his new position, Mr. XU will succeed Mr. Pang, whose management board contract ends as planned on 14 May 2024.



With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, Mr. XU is an outstanding addition to FACC's leadership team.



Mr. XU brings a broad range of skills and expertise, including extensive experience in supply chain management, lean transformation, operational improvement and customer management. His past achievements, including his most recent role as Executive Vice President of ACS & Chairman of ACS UK, are testament to his outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence.



With his global experience and deep understanding of the aerospace industry Mr. Xu will be an additional contributor to further strengthen the position of FACC as a leading provider of innovative solutions for the aviation industry.



We wish Mr. XU every success in his new role and look forward to his addition to the Management Board of FACC AG.



Robert Machtlinger, CEO

