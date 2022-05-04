Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. FACC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FACC   AT00000FACC2

FACC AG

(FACC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/04 02:07:00 am EDT
8.120 EUR   +0.25%
02:33aFACC AG : Q1 interim report
EQ
04/29AGM : FACC AG: 8th Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/30FACC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FACC AG: Q1 interim report

05/04/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-Media / 04.05.2022 / 08:31

FACC records significant growth in Q1 2022

- The aviation industry continues to stabilize: FACC Q1 sales increase by 7.90% to 127.5 million EUR

- EBIT Q1 2022: 3.0 million EUR

- Low impact of Ukraine-Crisis

- Outlook for 2022 unchanged: Growth in sales of approx. 10% and further improvements in EBIT

> FACC AG closed the first quarter of 2022 as planned with a 7.9% increase in sales compared to the previous year. The reason for this positive development is the favorable order situation for short- and medium-haul aircraft as well as orders in the business jet segment. EBIT is positive at + 3 million EUR, which is also due to the measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency that have already taken effect.

Further recovery of the aviation industry

The aviation industry's post-pandemic recovery continued in Q1 2022. Continental air traffic in particular is exhibiting very positive signs of development, especially in the USA and the Middle East. This is accompanied by an increase in demand for short- and medium-haul aircraft - a market segment that particularly benefits FACC. The development in the business jet segment is also encouraging. This market fully recovered in Q4/2021, with approx. 17% of FACC's consolidated sales originating from this segment.

New orders

New orders for the Bombardier Challenger 3500 and the Falcon 10X confirm this trend in the growing business jet market. "As things stand today, we continue to expect an increase in sales of around 10% for 2022 as a whole," emphasizes CEO Robert Machtlinger. Solutions for cabin interiors are also in high demand on the market right now. With the newly constructed plant in Croatia, for which the next expansion stage is already being planned, the company is also well equipped for further growth in this area.

The war in Ukraine, which flared up in mid-February, and the resulting repercussions have had little impact on FACC, there being no FACC supply chains in either Ukraine or Russia. The volume of FACC aircraft components supplied annually for Russian civil applications amounts to approx. 1 million EUR per business year.

Outlook

Following the successful operational turnaround in 2021, FACC will again focus on growth in 2022. A growth in sales of approx. 10% is expected for the 2022 financial year, while the planned EBIT is projected to more than triple compared to the operating results in 2021 (excluding one-off effects).



End of Media Release

Issuer: FACC AG
Key word(s): Finance

04.05.2022 This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
4910 Ried im Innkreis
Austria
Phone: +43/59/616-0
Fax: +43/59/616-81000
E-mail: office@facc.com
Internet: www.facc.com
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
WKN: A1147K
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1342813

 
End of News EQS Media

1342813  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FACC AG
02:33aFACC AG : Q1 interim report
EQ
04/29AGM : FACC AG: 8th Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/30FACC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30AFR : FACC AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
03/24FACC : Start of production at FACC plant in Croatia
PU
03/09Germany's MTU Aero explores alternative raw material sources to Russia
RE
03/08FACC : organizes relief supplies to Ukraine
PU
03/03RESEARCHING LIGHTWEIGHT CONSTRUCTION : FACC joins international consortium
PU
02/24FACC AG : Preliminary results for the financial year 2021
EQ
02/24FACC AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 551 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2022 7,42 M 7,82 M 7,82 M
Net Debt 2022 196 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 371 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,10 €
Average target price 8,73 €
Spread / Average Target 7,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Machtlinger Chief Executive Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Pang Chairman
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACC AG14.89%391
SAFRAN-6.67%44 661
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-5.04%33 437
HEICO CORPORATION-2.58%17 101
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-40.47%15 239
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.9.93%14 132