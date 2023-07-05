EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FACC AG
FACC AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05.07.2023 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

 

Vienna,  5.7.2023

 

Overview

Notification made after deadline

Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)

 

1. Issuer: FACC AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.
City: Beijing
Country: China

4. Name of shareholder(s): AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.7.2023

 

6. Total positions

  
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 
55,45 %		 
0,00 %		 
55,45 %		 
45 790 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 
55,46 %		 
 		 
 		 

 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT00000FACC2 25 392 636 55,45 %
SUBTOTAL A25 392 63655,45 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL B.1  

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrumentExpiration DateExercise PeriodPhysical /
Cash Settlement		Number of
voting rights		% of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL B.2  

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.NameDirectly controlled by No.Shares held  directly (%)Financial/other instruments held  directly (%)Total of both (%)
1Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.    
2China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited1   
3AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited2   
      

 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Other comments:

AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited's shareholding in FACC AG has neither exceeded, reached or fallen below any notification threshold. The reason for the notification is a change in the shareholder structure as a consequence of an intra-group restructuring. AVIC Cabin Systems Co. Limited is controlled by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. and by China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. is the 100% shareholder of China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of the People's Republic of China holds 100% of the shares in Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (unchanged from the situation before).

 

 Vienna,  5.7.2023

 


05.07.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:FACC AG
Fischerstraße 9
4910 Ried im Innkreis
Austria
Internet:www.facc.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1634571  05.07.2023 CET/CEST

