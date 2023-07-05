FACC AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FACC AG

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 5.7.2023 Overview ☐Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: FACC AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.

City: Beijing

Country: China 4. Name of shareholder(s): AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.7.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

55,45 %

0,00 %

55,45 %

45 790 000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

55,46 %



Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT00000FACC2 25 392 636 55,45 % SUBTOTAL A 25 392 636 55,45 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. 2 China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited 1 3 AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited 2 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Other comments: AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited's shareholding in FACC AG has neither exceeded, reached or fallen below any notification threshold. The reason for the notification is a change in the shareholder structure as a consequence of an intra-group restructuring. AVIC Cabin Systems Co. Limited is controlled by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. and by China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. is the 100% shareholder of China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of the People's Republic of China holds 100% of the shares in Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (unchanged from the situation before). Vienna, 5.7.2023

