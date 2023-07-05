FACC AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Today at 05:21 am
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: FACC AG
FACC AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05.07.2023 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 5.7.2023
Overview
☐Notification made after deadline
Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights)
1. Issuer: FACC AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. City: Beijing Country: China
4. Name of shareholder(s): AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 4.7.2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
55,45 %
0,00 %
55,45 %
45 790 000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
55,46 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT00000FACC2
25 392 636
55,45 %
SUBTOTAL A
25 392 636
55,45 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.
2
China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited
1
3
AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited
2
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Other comments:
AVIC Cabin Systems Co., Limited's shareholding in FACC AG has neither exceeded, reached or fallen below any notification threshold. The reason for the notification is a change in the shareholder structure as a consequence of an intra-group restructuring. AVIC Cabin Systems Co. Limited is controlled by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. and by China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. is the 100% shareholder of China Aviation Industry (Hong Kong) Company Limited. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) of the People's Republic of China holds 100% of the shares in Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (unchanged from the situation before).
FACC AG is an Austria-based company engaged in the aerospace and defense industry. The Company specializes in the manufacture of aircraft parts and components. It divides its business into three divisions: Aerostructures, Engines & Nacelles, and Interior. The Aerostructures division covers control surfaces, fairings and wing components. The Engines & Nacelles division provides engine and nacelles components. The Interior division offers interior design services for commercial aircraft, business jets/private jets, freighters and helicopters. The Company's services range from on-site support with field engineering, spares service, and repairs to assembly training of customer staff for components and systems delivered by the Company. The Company's products are manufactured at four production sites in Austria.