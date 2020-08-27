FACC : EANS-DD FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 27.08.2020 10:33

EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Ales Starek (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: FACC AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000FACC2

description of the financial instrument: Ordinary Shares

type: acquisition

date: 26.08.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Tradegate, TGAT

currency: Euro

price volume 5,63 1.000 5,61 1.000 total volume: 2.000 total price: 11.240 average price: 5,62

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------