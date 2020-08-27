FACC : EANS-DD FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Publication Date: 27.08.2020 10:33
EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Ales Starek (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member
issuer information:
name: FACC AG
information about deal:
ISIN: AT00000FACC2
description of the financial instrument: Ordinary Shares
type: acquisition
date: 26.08.2020; UTC+02:00
market: Tradegate, TGAT
currency: Euro
price
volume
5,63
1.000
5,61
1.000
total volume: 2.000
total price: 11.240
average price: 5,62
language: English
