FACC : EANS-DD FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

08/27/2020 | 04:43am EDT

Publication Date: 27.08.2020 10:33

EANS-DD: FACC AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

personal data:

responsible party:

name: Ales Starek (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer information:

name: FACC AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

information about deal:

ISIN: AT00000FACC2

description of the financial instrument: Ordinary Shares

type: acquisition

date: 26.08.2020; UTC+02:00

market: Tradegate, TGAT

currency: Euro

price

volume

5,63

1.000

5,61

1.000

total volume: 2.000

total price: 11.240

average price: 5,62

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further inquiry note:

Investor Relations:

Manuel Taverne

Director Investor Relations

Mobil: 0664/801192819

E-Mail: m.taverne@facc.com

end of announcementeuro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: FACC AG Fischerstraße 9

A-4910 Ried im Innkreis

phone: +43/59/616-0

FAX: +43/59/616-81000

mail: office@facc.com

  1. www.facc.com
    ISIN: AT00000FACC2 indexes:
    stockmarkets: Wien
    language: English

Aussendung übermittelt durch euro adhoc

The European Investor Relations Service

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:42:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 527 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2020 -64,1 M -75,8 M -75,8 M
Net Debt 2020 247 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,96x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 254 M 300 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 307
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,75 €
Last Close Price 5,54 €
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Hohenzell Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ru Guang Geng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACC AG-50.27%300
SAFRAN-27.45%50 381
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-13.41%26 347
HEICO CORPORATION-7.01%13 243
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-38.67%9 789
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.45.97%9 613
