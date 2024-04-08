Florian Heindl is appointed new Chief Financial Officer of FACC AG as of 1 May 2024. FACC AG is thereby expanding its Management Board team with an experienced financial manager.



Florian Heindl has been appointed by the Supervisory Board of FACC AG as a new member of the Management Board of FACC AG and will assume the function of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 1 May 2024.



The 41-year-old economics graduate from the Johannes Kepler University Linz and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) can refer to a long career in the financial sector and was already Vice President for Treasury, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management at FACC AG from November 2016 to April 2022.



"With Florian Heindl as the new CFO, FACC AG has gained a proven expert and experienced manager in the financial sector who also knows the company extremely well. I look forward to working together in the Management Board team and wish Mr Heindl every success in his new role," emphasises CEO Robert Machtlinger.



"FACC AG is one of the world's leading aviation companies since many years. As the new CFO, I am looking forward to setting the course together to continue this growth successfully in the future and at the same time to consistently increase profitability together with my colleagues on the Management Board", points out Florian Heindl.



Aviation industry facing strong growth



With international demand for more than 40,000 new aircraft by 2042, the aviation industry is set for further very positive growth. FACC, whose order book currently totals USD 5.8 billion, is also benefiting from this. One of the most important tasks in the coming years will be to successfully manage the ramp-up ahead. With the strengthening of the Management Board team that has now taken place, FACC AG remains on course to achieve its growth targets.

