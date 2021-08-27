Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. FACC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FACC   AT00000FACC2

FACC AG

(FACC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/27 02:24:30 am
8.695 EUR   +1.10%
02:21aFACC : Kids Club celebrates colourful summer party
PU
08/18FACC : Presentation HJ 2021 | PDF 2.45 MB
PU
08/18Facc Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FACC : Kids Club celebrates colourful summer party

08/27/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release from 27.08.2021
FACC Kids Club celebrates colourful summer party
FACC AG attaches great importance to the compatibility of family and work: Since 2017, the international aerospace group has offered its FACC crew childcare in the two 'Kids Clubs' - all year round. This is highly appreciated by the employees and is an essential support especially during the summer months, when many childcare facilities are closed. Yesterday, the first summer party took place at the recently established FACC Kids Club. The FACC Management Board did not miss this highlight either.

Summer, sun, summer party! The FACC Kids Club took advantage of the warm days and celebrated a colourful summer party with the children. FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger also took the opportunity of this special event in the kindergarten year to get to know the young family members of the FACC crew. 'It is always nice to see how popular our offer is and with how much joy the children spend their time in our Kids Clubs,' FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger welcomed the guests at the joint celebration.

Care all year round

Especially during the summer months, it is often a great challenge for working parents to find suitable childcare for their offspring. This is because many kindergartens take a one-month summer break during the five-week holidays. Mothers and fathers are thus faced with a bridging period the length of their almost entire annual holiday. 'A family-friendly working environment is not only a matter of course for FACC, but is also actively practised within the Group. With our Kids Clubs, we have created two facilities that not only make children's hearts beat faster, but also those of their parents. They know that their youngest children are always in the best of hands - even in the summer months, which is a noticeable relief for working mothers and fathers,' says Machtlinger.

Dedicated childminders in Ried im Innkreis and St. Martin provide the best and most flexible care all year round - tailored to the needs of employees and their children. The FACC Kids Club in Ried, which was newly opened in April, offers state-of-the-art facilities and is equipped with numerous materials for playing, handicrafts and learning. In good weather, the balcony and the playground in front of the building can also be used for romping - a great way to bring the kindergarten year to a festive close in the fresh air.

In addition to childcare facilities, flexible working hours and home office options at FACC AG round off the measures to improve the compatibility of family and career.
About FACC

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In the fiscal year 2020, FACC achieved 526.9 million Euro in revenues. Approximately 2,700 people from 41 nations are employed at 13 international locations worldwide. FACC is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACC AG
02:21aFACC : Kids Club celebrates colourful summer party
PU
08/18FACC : Presentation HJ 2021 | PDF 2.45 MB
PU
08/18Facc Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/18FACC : Presentation HJ 2021 | PDF 2.43 MB
PU
08/18FACC : returned to profitability in first half of 2021
PU
08/18EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT : FACC AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 1..
DJ
08/16FACC : Passengers with Reduced Mobility (PRMs) - eine der am schnellsten wachsen..
PU
07/16FACC : Awards for sustainability which makes its mark
PU
07/12FACC : Future Team impresses with its skills at apprentice competition
PU
07/08FACC : New FACC Kids Club for reconciling work and family life in the best possi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 505 M 594 M 594 M
Net income 2021 2,15 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
Net Debt 2021 206 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2021 -80,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 394 M 463 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 655
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 8,88 €
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Machtlinger Chief Executive Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Pang Chairman
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACC AG1.30%463
SAFRAN-7.70%53 650
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-3.96%32 757
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD10.36%26 936
HEICO CORPORATION-2.71%16 308
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.12.86%13 815