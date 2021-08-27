FACC : Kids Club celebrates colourful summer party

Release from 27.08.2021

FACC AG attaches great importance to the compatibility of family and work: Since 2017, the international aerospace group has offered its FACC crew childcare in the two 'Kids Clubs' - all year round. This is highly appreciated by the employees and is an essential support especially during the summer months, when many childcare facilities are closed. Yesterday, the first summer party took place at the recently established FACC Kids Club. The FACC Management Board did not miss this highlight either.



Summer, sun, summer party! The FACC Kids Club took advantage of the warm days and celebrated a colourful summer party with the children. FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger also took the opportunity of this special event in the kindergarten year to get to know the young family members of the FACC crew. 'It is always nice to see how popular our offer is and with how much joy the children spend their time in our Kids Clubs,' FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger welcomed the guests at the joint celebration.



Care all year round



Especially during the summer months, it is often a great challenge for working parents to find suitable childcare for their offspring. This is because many kindergartens take a one-month summer break during the five-week holidays. Mothers and fathers are thus faced with a bridging period the length of their almost entire annual holiday. 'A family-friendly working environment is not only a matter of course for FACC, but is also actively practised within the Group. With our Kids Clubs, we have created two facilities that not only make children's hearts beat faster, but also those of their parents. They know that their youngest children are always in the best of hands - even in the summer months, which is a noticeable relief for working mothers and fathers,' says Machtlinger.



Dedicated childminders in Ried im Innkreis and St. Martin provide the best and most flexible care all year round - tailored to the needs of employees and their children. The FACC Kids Club in Ried, which was newly opened in April, offers state-of-the-art facilities and is equipped with numerous materials for playing, handicrafts and learning. In good weather, the balcony and the playground in front of the building can also be used for romping - a great way to bring the kindergarten year to a festive close in the fresh air.



In addition to childcare facilities, flexible working hours and home office options at FACC AG round off the measures to improve the compatibility of family and career.

Service

Plain text - Press release (2544 Characters)

Print page

Send link

About FACC

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In the fiscal year 2020, FACC achieved 526.9 million Euro in revenues. Approximately 2,700 people from 41 nations are employed at 13 international locations worldwide. FACC is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.