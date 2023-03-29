FACC : Presentation_FY2022

Financial Year 2022
March 29th, 2023
3/28/2023
AIR TRAFFIC RISES STRONGLY
Markets recover in line with forecasts
2021
2022
2023
2024
Total DomesticTotal Intercontinental
2025
AIRBUS & BOEING
Increase in Deliveries & Net Orders
Deliveries
Net Orders
|
>
|
TOTAL:
|
1.141 AC or +190 AC (+20%)
|
>
|
TOTAL:
|
1.594 AC or + 608 or + 61,66%
|
>
|
AI:
|
+50 AC (+8%)
|
>
|
AI:
|
+ 313 AC or + 61,75%
|
>
|
BCA:
|
+140 AC (+41%) driven by B737 MAX output
|
>
|
BCA:
|
+ 295 AC or + 61,59%
2021
AirbusBoeing
Deliveries 2022:
2022
Airbus
20212022
Net Orders 2022:
Boeing
DEMAND FOR AIRCRAFTS
39.490 Deliveries until 2041
Source: Airbus GMF
Notes: Passenger aircraft above 100 seats & freighters with a payload above 10t
Disclaimer
