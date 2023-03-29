Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. FACC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FACC   AT00000FACC2

FACC AG

(FACC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:27 2023-03-29 am EDT
6.785 EUR   +0.07%
03:06aFacc : Presentation_FY2022
PU
01:36aFacc : with strong sales growth in 2022
PU
01:26aFacc : Presentation FY 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FACC : Presentation_FY2022

03/29/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Year 2022

March 29th, 2023

FACCAG - Confidentialand/orProprietary

1

3/28/2023

FACCAG - Confidentialand/orProprietary

2

3/28/2023

AIR TRAFFIC RISES STRONGLY

Markets recover in line with forecasts

2021

2022

2023

2024

Total DomesticTotal Intercontinental

  • Pre-crisis level will be reached again in 2024 - intercontinental flights recover more slowly

  • North- and Central-America region with the most positive market dynamics

2025

FACCAG - Confidentialand/orProprietary

3

3/28/2023

AIRBUS & BOEING

Increase in Deliveries & Net Orders

Deliveries

Net Orders

>

TOTAL:

1.141 AC or +190 AC (+20%)

>

TOTAL:

1.594 AC or + 608 or + 61,66%

>

AI:

+50 AC (+8%)

>

AI:

+ 313 AC or + 61,75%

>

BCA:

+140 AC (+41%) driven by B737 MAX output

>

BCA:

+ 295 AC or + 61,59%

FACCAG - Confidentialand/orProprietary

2021

AirbusBoeing

Deliveries 2022:

2022

Airbus

20212022

Net Orders 2022:

Boeing

4

3/28/2023

DEMAND FOR AIRCRAFTS

39.490 Deliveries until 2041

  • 22.880 Aircraft in-service beginning of 2020:

    New deliveries

    • 33% will stay in-service (including 2020 & 2021 deliveries)

    • 67% will be replaced

  • 39.490 new deliveries 2022-2041:

    • 60% for growth

    • 40% for replacement

Source: Airbus GMF

Notes: Passenger aircraft above 100 seats & freighters with a payload above 10t

FACCAG - Confidentialand/orProprietary

5

3/28/2023

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FACC AG
03:06aFacc : Presentation_FY2022
PU
01:36aFacc : with strong sales growth in 2022
PU
01:26aFacc : Presentation FY 2022
PU
01:16aAfr : FACC AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
01:16aAfr : FACC AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
03/17Facc : further extends flexible working arrangements
PU
02/22Facc Ag : Earnings deviate from the outlook communicated for the financial year 2022
EQ
02/22FACC Ag Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
02/22Facc : lays strategic foundations for the future
PU
02/10Facc : employees donate to earthquake victims
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 568 M 616 M 616 M
Net income 2022 -3,44 M -3,73 M -3,73 M
Net Debt 2022 209 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 -91,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 310 M 337 M 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 830
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,78 €
Average target price 7,62 €
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Machtlinger Chief Executive Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Jian Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACC AG19.58%337
SAFRAN15.50%62 162
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.14.32%39 299
HEICO CORPORATION9.76%20 217
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD4.78%17 176
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.4.34%16 953
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer