Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. FACC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FACC   AT00000FACC2

FACC AG

(FACC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:32 2022-08-26 am EDT
7.205 EUR   +0.49%
02:41aFACC : Successful start to FACC's company bike campaign
PU
08/17FACC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17TRANSCRIPT : FACC AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FACC : Successful start to FACC's company bike campaign

08/26/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Getting to work by bike: More than 150 employees are taking advantage of FACC's company bike campaign, which was launched a few months ago and offers bicycles at greatly reduced prices.

At the end of May, FACC launched an initiative offering employees bicycles and electric bikes at greatly reduced prices. Employees select a bicycle themselves from a dealer, with everything else taken care of by FACC, which leases the bicycle and then makes it available. The FACC financing model and the associated tax advantages for employees result in savings of up to 40%. In the case of electric bikes, these amount to EUR 1,000 or more in many cases. The initiative, which is also open to family members, has been very well received by the workforce: since the end of May, more than 150 bicycles have been supplied. Once the lease has expired, the bikes can then be purchased at very attractive prices.

"The campaign has been met with great interest among our employees from the very beginning as the savings compared to buying a bike are particularly attractive," emphasizes Robert Machtlinger. "In addition, we are creating incentives to use the bike for short trips, and are thus setting another initiative in the area of sustainability."

Whether a racing bike, city bike or mountain bike: employees are free to choose the bicycle that they prefer. However, the vast majority of employees who have decided to take part in the campaign have opted for an electric bike. To support its company bike campaign, FACC is cooperating with the Schärding-based company Leasemybike. FACC employees have access to a unique range of high-quality bicycles and electric bikes in Austria's largest dealer network. Delivery and servicing are usually performed by local businesses, thus further enhancing regional value creation. "We are proud to have FACC as our partner, a leading international company that stands for sustainable mobility," emphasizes Gerhard Mayrhofer, Managing Director of Leasemybike.

Disclaimer

FACC AG published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 06:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FACC AG
02:41aFACC : Successful start to FACC's company bike campaign
PU
08/17FACC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/17TRANSCRIPT : FACC AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
CI
08/17FACC : records significant revenue growth and scheduled earnings improvement in the first ..
PU
08/17AFR : FACC AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/11FACC : Sustainable air travel of the future
PU
07/18Archer Aviation, FACC Sign Supply Deal for Production Aircraft
MT
07/18FACC : Archer enters into agreement with FACC covering supply of key fuselage and wing ele..
PU
06/17FACC : Opening of the new high-tech plant in Croatia
PU
06/14FACC : presents cabin concept for next-generation aircraft
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACC AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 556 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2022 5,10 M 5,08 M 5,08 M
Net Debt 2022 191 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 61,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 328 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 732
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart FACC AG
Duration : Period :
FACC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,17 €
Average target price 8,85 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Machtlinger Chief Executive Officer
Ale Stárek Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Pang Chairman
Andreas Ockel Chief Operating Officer
Wei Xi Gong Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACC AG1.70%327
SAFRAN-0.52%45 558
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.2.81%35 477
HEICO CORPORATION12.73%19 513
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-24.44%18 661
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.18.69%15 694