FACC : Successful start to FACC's company bike campaign

Getting to work by bike: More than 150 employees are taking advantage of FACC's company bike campaign, which was launched a few months ago and offers bicycles at greatly reduced prices.



At the end of May, FACC launched an initiative offering employees bicycles and electric bikes at greatly reduced prices. Employees select a bicycle themselves from a dealer, with everything else taken care of by FACC, which leases the bicycle and then makes it available. The FACC financing model and the associated tax advantages for employees result in savings of up to 40%. In the case of electric bikes, these amount to EUR 1,000 or more in many cases. The initiative, which is also open to family members, has been very well received by the workforce: since the end of May, more than 150 bicycles have been supplied. Once the lease has expired, the bikes can then be purchased at very attractive prices.



"The campaign has been met with great interest among our employees from the very beginning as the savings compared to buying a bike are particularly attractive," emphasizes Robert Machtlinger. "In addition, we are creating incentives to use the bike for short trips, and are thus setting another initiative in the area of sustainability."



Whether a racing bike, city bike or mountain bike: employees are free to choose the bicycle that they prefer. However, the vast majority of employees who have decided to take part in the campaign have opted for an electric bike. To support its company bike campaign, FACC is cooperating with the Schärding-based company Leasemybike. FACC employees have access to a unique range of high-quality bicycles and electric bikes in Austria's largest dealer network. Delivery and servicing are usually performed by local businesses, thus further enhancing regional value creation. "We are proud to have FACC as our partner, a leading international company that stands for sustainable mobility," emphasizes Gerhard Mayrhofer, Managing Director of Leasemybike.

