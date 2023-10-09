In the annual ranking of the Industriemagazin, FACC AG achieves first place in the category supplier industry, thus underlining its position as one of Austria's leading flagship companies.



Also this year, FACC is one of the companies with the best image in Austria: Last week, Industriemagazin and the Institute for Management and Economic Research published the annual image ranking of all Austrian industrial companies. The image and reach of 439 Austrian B2B companies on the companies' own channels, in public media and on social media were compared. In the supplier industry category, FACC achieved first place, and in the overall ranking of all B2B companies, the company ranks among the four strongest brands in Austria.



"We are very pleased with this success, which reflects in particular our commitment to sustainability as well as our focus on our attractiveness as an employer. We will continue to set numerous further initiatives in this area in the future," emphasizes FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger.



To determine the result, the Institute for Management and Economic Research evaluated and analyzed around 200,000 public statements with the inclusion of artificial intelligence. FACC AG regularly achieves top rankings in this annual image ranking.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer FACC AG published this content on 09 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2023 08:43:18 UTC.