FACC : receives Diamond Supplier Certification from Bombardier

FACC is one of the leading technology partners in the aerospace industry and, being a tier 1 supplier, maintains numerous strategic cooperations and partnerships with renowned aircraft and engine manufacturers all over the world. Now, FACC has received the coveted 2019 Diamond Supplier certification from Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier for the development and production of the wing-to-body fairings for the Bombardier Global 7500 and Challenger 350 programs.



Over the years, FACC has become a strong technology partner to Bombardier as regards the development and manufacture of components and system solutions. There are several fields of cooperation: FACC manufactures wing-to-body fairings, rudders, and fan cowls, up to complete interiors including galleys and crew recreation rooms.



FACC has also delivered a number of light, weight-optimized composite products for the Bombardier Global 7500 and Challenger 350 programs. Now, for its work in 2019, the company has been honored with the coveted Bombardier Diamond Supplier certification, for its wing-to-body fairings. 'The strong long-term business relationship with Bombardier has been marked by numerous common successes in development and project work', reports Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC AG. One example is the key components now awarded with the prize: in the initial phase, FACC was responsible for the fabrication of first article parts and the performance of certification tests, now the wing-to-body fairings are manufactured in series and delivered by FACC.

'Getting the Diamond Supplier certification from Bombardier is a great joy and honor to us, and an encouragement to continue on our path of being a best-in-class business partner to our customers. This is one of our key objectives and an important part of our strategy for success', adds Andreas Furthmayr, FACC Vice President Aerostructures.



Diamond Supplier Award from Bombardier



Bombardier awards Diamond certification to suppliers providing an excellent operating performance and competitiveness. FACC is one of the top composite suppliers of the Canadian aircraft manufacturer. With targeted investments, FACC constantly seeks to optimize production methods and processes while simultaneously increasing cost efficiency in production lines. This enables FACC to meet Bombardier's high quality and delivery requirements in the various aircraft families at the highest level.



(Bombardier, Challenger 350, Global and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.)

About FACC

FACC is a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of aerospace technologies and advanced aircraft lightweight systems. Being the technology partner of all major manufacturers, FACC works together with its customers on developing solutions for the mobility of the future. Every second, there is an aircraft taking off with FACC technology on board. In the short fiscal year 2019, FACC achieved more than 665 million Euro in revenues. FACC employs 3,500 people from 38 nations and working in 13 countries worldwide. The company is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and part of the Fortune-500 Group AVIC, providing access to the largest growth markets within the industry. For more information please visit facc.com.