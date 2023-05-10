Pure Cabin: aviation technology for everyday use

PURE CABIN - an antimicrobial surface coating for aircraft cabins - is being rolled out by the FACC subsidiary CoLT Prüf und Test GmbH for use in other industries.



In 2021, at the peak of the corona pandemic, FACC AG embarked on the development of an antimicrobial surface coating for aircraft cabins, which is now available to other industries. The product ensures that surfaces remain germ-free over long periods of time, thereby increasing safety for aircraft passengers. An announcement was made today at the Hospital Management Congress in Innsbruck that the FACC subsidiary CoLT will be making this aviation technology available to other industries.



"During the pandemic, we were trying to find a solution for disinfecting surfaces in high-traffic areas such as the interior of aircraft. For us, this technology transfer from the aviation industry to other sectors represents a most interesting expansion of our field of business," emphasizes CoLT Managing Director Martin Mistlberger.



Easy to apply - high protection



PURE CABIN is sprayed onto surfaces requiring disinfection, effectively reducing the number of microorganisms. The easy-to-use, alcohol- and chlorine-free product is listed by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and remains effective for up to one year. The long-lasting coating, which has been approved for use in aviation, is also highly attractive for other industries. The product is marketed jointly with JFJ GmbH as partner. "This product is a real game changer for the healthcare industry! Its effectiveness has been proven by the independent control institute OFI, and we are seeing strong demand for this solution, particularly in the medical & hygiene products sector," reports Managing Director Josef Joachimbauer.



About PURE CABIN



PURE CABIN is an all-round and easy-to-use solution offering protection against viruses, bacteria and spores. The areas of application include products for hand and surface disinfection as well as surface coatings of all kinds. PURE CABIN was jointly developed by FACC Operations GmbH, CoLT Prüf und Test GmbH and Pigmentsolution GmbH, and will be available from May 2023 via distribution partners (JFJ GmbH). The product has been approved for use in aviation (BSS7434, AMS1453A) and is ISO certified (ISO 21702:2019, ISO 846:2019).

