Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Advertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Protesters from Avaaz.org set up dozens of cardboard cut-outs of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have agreed with big advertisers on first steps to curb harmful content online, following boycotts of social media platforms that advertisers had accused of tolerating hate speech.

The agreement comes three months after Facebook was hit by a boycott from major advertisers in the wake of anti-racism demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, an American Black man, in police custody.

Advertisers have complained for years that big social media companies do too little to prevent ads from appearing alongside hate speech, fake news and other harmful content. Big tech companies, meanwhile, want to be seen as taking action on the issue to fend off calls for more regulation.

Under the deal, announced on Wednesday by the World Federation of Advertisers, common definitions would be adopted for forms of harmful content such as hate speech and bullying, and platforms would adopt harmonised reporting standards.

The platforms agreed to have some practices reviewed by external auditors, and to give advertisers more control of what content is displayed alongside their ads. The deal comes less than six weeks before a polarising U.S. presidential election.

"This is a significant milestone in the journey to rebuild trust online," said Luis Di Como, executive vice president of global media at Unilever, one of the world's biggest advertisers. "...Whilst change doesn't happen overnight, today marks an important step in the right direction."

Carolyn Everson, Vice President for Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook, said the agreement "has aligned the industry on the brand safety floor and suitability framework, giving us all a unified language to move forward on the fight against hate online."

SCEPTICAL

Campaigners who want more regulation of social media companies have been sceptical of voluntary measures such as those announced on Wednesday.

"Any progress in reducing harmful online content is to be welcomed. However, up to now voluntary action from social media companies has rarely lived up to its initial promises. So time will tell how much of a difference this latest industry-led initiative will make," David Babbs of UK-based group Clean Up the Internet told Reuters by email.

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign behind the Facebook boycott is backed by the Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, two of the oldest and biggest anti-racism campaign groups in the United States. The campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

In a statement last week, it said: "Facebook's failures lead to real-life violence and sow division, and we're calling on the company to improve its policies. We need to urge people to vote and demand Facebook stop undermining our democracy. Enough is enough."

By Martinne Geller

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.08% 1459.82 Delayed Quote.8.99%
FACEBOOK 2.66% 254.75 Delayed Quote.24.12%
UNILEVER N.V. 1.54% 51.4 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
UNILEVER PLC 1.71% 4822 Delayed Quote.8.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
06:24aAdvertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content
RE
06:00aAdvertisers agree deal with social media on steps to curb harmful content
RE
03:09aFACTBOX : Reliance raises $22.43 billion from stake sales at retail, digital arm..
RE
02:45aKKR to invest $755 million in retail arm of Reliance
RE
09/22KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
RE
09/22Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday
RE
09/22Trump administration plans two meetings on Big Tech on Wednesday
RE
09/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End Higher as S&P 500 Snaps Losing Stre..
DJ
09/22Wall Street closes higher on Amazon boost, despite economic worries
RE
09/22FACEBOOK : removes Chinese accounts active in Philippines and U.S. politics
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 726 B 726 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,27x
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 254,75 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK24.12%725 736
TWITTER24.49%31 471
MATCH GROUP, INC.29.72%27 783
LINE CORPORATION0.37%12 345
SINA CORPORATION0.78%2 631
NEW WORK SE-16.10%1 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group