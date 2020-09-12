Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors, sources say

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 10:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Indian companies that list overseas will have to later launch on a domestic bourse under policy changes being considered by government officials, sources told Reuters, a move that global investors fear will harm valuations.

India said in March it would allow local firms to directly list abroad to better access foreign capital for growth, but the rules have yet to be decided. Currently only certain types of securities such as depository receipts are able to be listed in foreign markets, and only after the companies go public in India.

The new policy, aimed at helping local firms achieve better valuations, could be a shot in the arm for Indian unicorn start-ups valued at over $1 billion and Reliance's digital unit which is eyeing a U.S. listing after raising over $20 billion from global names like KKR & Co.

But in recent weeks Indian officials told global investors and companies in meetings they were considering mandating a secondary listing for local companies on Indian bourses after they list abroad, five sources said.

The time period under consideration for such a requirement ranges from 6 months to 3 years, sources said.

A separate senior regulatory source in India said "dual listing was being considered by the (finance) ministry for sure," but a final position on the matter has not been reached.

Japan's SoftBank and an Indian payment firm it backs, Paytm, as well as Reliance and U.S.-based Sequoia Capital have conveyed to the government the secondary listing provision risks splitting trading volumes, hurting long-term valuations and raising compliance needs and costs, the sources added.

"To require companies to subsequently list in India will make these rules meaningless," said a senior executive working at a global venture-capital firm.

SoftBank and Sequoia have invested in various Indian firms like ride-hailing company Ola and hospitality firm Oyo. Foreign listings could provide exits for such investors at higher valuations but also allow Indian firms, especially from the tech sector, to access specialised investors abroad who can better value their companies.

The rules are being drafted by the finance and corporate affairs ministries, in discussion with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and will be finalised in coming weeks.

Spokespeople for SEBI and the two ministries did not respond to a request for comment. A SoftBank spokeswoman said "we never comment on confidential policy discussions". Sequoia, Paytm and Reliance did not respond to requests for a comment.

GOING FOR GROWTH

Currently, Indian companies can list locally and then access foreign equity capital through instruments like American Depository Receipts (ADRs), a route used by India's Infosys and ICICI Bank.

India is concerned that the upcoming policy change will mean that companies hunting for higher valuations through access to a wider group of investors, would choose to only list abroad, the sources said. That risks hitting the growth ambitions of Indian capital markets and depriving local investors of the wealth-creation opportunity.

"The government needs to balance Indian aspirations so that (domestic) investors can invest in these companies," said Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at Indian investment firm 3one4 Capital. "This is a trailblazing endeavour, if India plays its cards right."

India's equity market has a capitalisation of $2 trillion, compared with $39.3 trillion for the United States.

Between January and June this year, companies raised $23.6 billion via 63 initial public offerings (IPOs) on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, compared with $2.3 billion raised on Mumbai's stock exchanges through 18 listings, data from Refinitiv showed.

Lobbying group USIBC, part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has this week been seeking feedback on the plan from members in an e-mail saying "the hope is" there will be no dual listing requirement.

A 2018 SEBI report listed 10 possible foreign markets for overseas listings, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru, and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah and Abhirup Roy

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.55% 266.61 Delayed Quote.29.90%
ICICI BANK LIMITED -0.05% 370.5 Delayed Quote.-31.25%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.60% 945.7 Delayed Quote.29.34%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.09% 34.65 Delayed Quote.18.79%
NASDAQ 0.63% 125.7 Delayed Quote.17.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.60% 10853.545198 Delayed Quote.20.96%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.25% 2319.75 Delayed Quote.54.67%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.53% 1307.5 End-of-day quote.-10.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
09/12EXCLUSIVE : India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irk..
RE
09/12FACEBOOK : removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups
RE
09/12FACEBOOK : Delhi city lawmakers summon Facebook India chief over February riots
RE
09/12WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
09/12Facebook Appeals Irish Order On Data -- WSJ
DJ
09/11APPLE, GENERAL MOTORS, CITIGROUP : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/11Tech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 131 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 760 B 760 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 266,61 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK29.90%759 523
TWITTER21.47%30 706
MATCH GROUP, INC.26.23%26 951
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 195
SINA CORPORATION-0.10%2 608
NEW WORK SE-17.98%1 593
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group