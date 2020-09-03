Facebook : Bolivia hires U.S. lobbying firm accused of fake news by Facebook

SANTIAGO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Bolivia's interim presidency
said on Thursday it had hired a Washington-based lobbying firm
that Facebook Inc accuses of launching fake news
campaigns to skew democratic debate.
Bolivia's interim government, which assumed power in a
vacuum after the resignation of longtime leftist leader Evo
Morales late last year, said it hired CLS Strategies in December
in an effort to shore up its international support.
In a statement, the government said CLS' mandate was to
"carry out lobbying in search of backing for Bolivian democracy
after fraudulent elections and in support of the holding of new
presidential polls."
CLS introduced Bolivian officials to members of the U.S.
executive branch and legislature, the government said, adding
that it had not asked CLS to conduct any other service or
activity.
Facebook said in a report on Tuesday that it had removed
fake social media accounts linked to CLS that had posted content
in support of caretaker Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez and the
political opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The company had also posted negative content about the party
of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico, Facebook
said.
In the same report, Facebook said it has also dismantled a
Russian influence operation posing as an independent news outlet
to target left-wing voters in the United States and
Britain.
Anez, a conservative former senator, assumed the presidency
in Bolivia in November after Morales stepped down when an
international audit of elections he won claimed to have found
evidence of fraud.
She later threw her hat into the ring for Bolivia's
presidential elections due to take place in October.
Facebook said CLS violated its policy against foreign
interference - which it defines as "coordinated inauthentic
behavior on behalf of a foreign entity" - by using fake Facebook
and Instagram profiles to amplify content it created including
mocked-up local news, civic organizations and political
supporters' sites.
The U.S. social media giant said the fake accounts posted
about news and current events, including politics and political
figures, elections and political crises in Venezuela, Mexico and
Bolivia.
It removed a total of 55 fake Facebook accounts, 42 pages
and 36 Instagram accounts, it added.
Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said
in a tweet that CLS' activity "continues a trend we have seen of
PR firms around the world making a business out of this type of
deception."
"If we see networks like this, we will continue to remove
them and attribute them publicly," he added.
CLS Strategies did not respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Morales, who ran Bolivia for 14 years before leaving the
country, has accused Anez and others of leading a U.S.-backed
coup against him.
He said in a tweet on Wednesday that the Facebook report
provided evidence of a "dirty war" against MAS - his party.
"Today, Facebook took a step by eliminating a network hired by
the de facto government to spread its lies," he said.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
