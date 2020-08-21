Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

Facebook : CMO Antonio Lucio to Exit

08/21/2020

By Nat Ives

Facebook Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Antonio Lucio is leaving the company, a Facebook spokesman said. His last day on the job will be Sept. 18.

In a Facebook post cited by the spokesman, Mr. Lucio said it had been a reflective year for him. "I have decided to dedicate 100% of my time to diversity, inclusion and equity," he wrote.

Mr. Lucio didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Lucio joined Facebook in 2018 from HP Inc., where he had been global chief marketing and communications officer.

During his tenure at Facebook, the company increased its global advertising spending as it sought to rebuild trust amid criticism of its privacy practices and the way it handles misinformation and unwelcome content on its platforms.

"There's no question we made mistakes and we're in the process of addressing them one after the other, but we have to tell that story to the world on the trust side as well as on the value side," Mr. Lucio told The Wall Street Journal last year.

Mr. Lucio was marketing chief at Facebook when the company decided to bring its family of apps, which include Instagram and WhatsApp, closer together. The effort included a rebranding push that added Facebook's name to its other apps.

Mr. Lucio also said last year that he would require advertising agencies Facebook works with to assemble diverse teams with more women, people of color and people with diverse sexual orientations, echoing a previous mandate to agencies he made while at HP.

Facebook ran its first Super Bowl ad in February, a commercial featuring Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone to promote its Groups feature.

Facebook has continued to grow. The company said last month that the Facebook platform had 2.7 billion average monthly users at the end of the second quarter, up from 2.2 billion two years earlier.

Scrutiny of the company has also continued. Several civil rights groups this summer led many marketers in a boycott of Facebook advertising to protest its handling of hate speech.

News of Mr. Lucio's departure was earlier reported by Business Insider.

"Antonio did incredible work telling our story during a transformative period for the company," the Facebook spokesman said. The company will look internally and externally for a successor, he said.

Sahil Patel and Alexandra Bruell contributed to this article.

Write to Nat Ives at nat.ives@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.74% 267.01 Delayed Quote.31.06%
HP INC. 0.44% 18.23 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
