MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
09/11 04:00:00 pm
266.61 USD   -0.55%
01:04pFACEBOOK : Delhi city lawmakers summon Facebook India chief over February riots
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFacebook Appeals Irish Order On Data -- WSJ
DJ
Facebook : Delhi city lawmakers summon Facebook India chief over February riots

09/12/2020 | 01:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A crow sits on a barricade in front of India Gate amidst smog in New Delhi

A panel of local lawmakers in New Delhi have summoned Facebook top executive in India to answer allegations that it did not properly apply hate speech rules and policies, which had contributed to riots that rocked the city in February.

The Delhi assembly committee, which is looking into the communal riots in Delhi that left at least 50 people dead, said in a statement on Saturday that it had asked Facebook India head Ajit Mohan to appear before it on Sept. 15.

Facebook India did not respond to a request for comment.

The world's largest social network is under intense political scrutiny in India, its biggest market by users, after the Wall Street Journal reported in August that one of its employees had opposed applying hate speech rules to a politician from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

Facebook India has since said it is a non-partisan platform and has banned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member involved for violating its policies, but both politicians and employees have questioned its content practices.

Despite comprehensive policies and regulations, the nine-member panel, which is mostly comprised of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party lawmakers along with one from the BJP, said it had received multiple complaints against Facebook.

A parliamentary panel on information technology met with Facebook executives for more than two hours on Sept. 2 to discuss content regulation, after summoning them for talks.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 131 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 760 B 760 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 266,61 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK29.90%759 523
TWITTER21.47%30 706
MATCH GROUP, INC.26.23%26 951
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 195
SINA CORPORATION-0.10%2 608
NEW WORK SE-17.98%1 593
