By Cecilia Butini



Facebook Inc. said Monday that it will pay 106 million euros ($125 million) to the French tax authorities to settle a tax claim in the country for the period from 2009 through 2018.

French business news outlet Capital had reported earlier that the tax adjustment included a penalty to the social media giant for revenue that its French subsidiary hadn't paid taxes on.

