Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : India's opposition parties quiz Facebook over political bias

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:11pm EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers from an Indian parliamentary panel accused Facebook on Wednesday of favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a meeting to quiz the social media giant on its content regulation.

The IT panel, headed by lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress Party, questioned Facebook's India boss Ajit Mohan for more than two hours.

It had summoned Facebook after The Wall Street Journal published a story last month saying Ankhi Das, the U.S. tech giant's Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, had opposed the taking down of posts by a BJP politician who labelled Indian Muslims traitors.

At the hearing lawmakers from opposition parties, including the Congress, slammed Facebook for not taking down hate or inflammatory content posted by users with right-wing ideology or by accounts related to the BJP, at least six panel members told Reuters.

Mohan was told Facebook was biased toward the BJP as it received paid advertisements from government ministries, the sources said.

BJP lawmakers, on the other hand, accused Facebook of prejudice towards the Congress party, sources on the panel added.

Mohan gave the panel a presentation on Facebook's content polices, and re-affirmed the platform's neutrality, according to sources.

Facebook "remains committed to be an open and transparent platform", the company said in a statement issued after the meeting.

Hours before the panel hearing, a regional party governing India's West Bengal state, made public a letter which accused Facebook of being partial to the BJP, adding to the clamour of opposition voices which have been criticising the company's content regulation practices.

In a letter to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, dated Aug. 31, West Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, said the company's recent blocking of pages and accounts in the state pointed to the links it had with the BJP.

"There is enough material now in the public domain, including internal memos of senior Facebook management, to substantiate the bias," Trinamool Congress spokesman Derek O' Brien wrote in the letter.

"Please do all it takes to urgently work towards maintaining the integrity of your platform in the Indian electoral process."

West Bengal will hold state assembly elections early next year.

On Tuesday, India's technology minister slammed Facebook for censuring content posted by users who supported right-wing ideology.

Even Facebook employees have questioned the company's content policies in India, Reuters has previously reported.

Menlo Park, California-headquartered Facebook has previously said it is a non-partisan platform and it will remove content that violates its community standards.

The hearing ended without a resolution on Wednesday and Facebook representatives will be summoned again after the panel, whose term expires on Sept. 12, is reconstituted, Tharoor told journalists. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
01:40pFACEBOOK : India grilled over hate speech, allegations of bias
AQ
01:11pFACEBOOK : India's opposition parties quiz Facebook over political bias
RE
10:56aFACEBOOK : India parliament panel says to summon Facebook again on content regul..
RE
10:38aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Macy’s, AMC, Unilever
09:33aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:55aFACEBOOK : India grilled over hate speech, alleged bias
AQ
07:48aApple-Epic row being closely watched by German antitrust chief
RE
07:34aPANDEMIC MAY HELP GLOBAL DEAL ON TAX : German finmin
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:54aALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard sees opportunities as consumers turn to drinkin..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 118 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 842 B 842 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,72x
EV / Sales 2021 7,66x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 295,44 $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.94%841 654
TWITTER28.39%32 457
MATCH GROUP, INC.38.12%29 488
LINE CORPORATION0.93%12 267
SINA CORPORATION2.05%2 664
NEW WORK SE-15.24%1 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group