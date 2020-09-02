Facebook : India's opposition parties quiz Facebook over political bias

NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers from an
Indian parliamentary panel accused Facebook on Wednesday of
favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a
meeting to quiz the social media giant on its content
regulation.
The IT panel, headed by lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the
opposition Congress Party, questioned Facebook's India boss Ajit
Mohan for more than two hours.
It had summoned Facebook after The Wall Street Journal
published a story last month saying Ankhi Das, the U.S. tech
giant's Public Policy Director for South and Central Asia, had
opposed the taking down of posts by a BJP politician who
labelled Indian Muslims traitors.
At the hearing lawmakers from opposition parties, including
the Congress, slammed Facebook for not taking down hate or
inflammatory content posted by users with right-wing ideology or
by accounts related to the BJP, at least six panel members told
Reuters.
Mohan was told Facebook was biased toward the BJP as it
received paid advertisements from government ministries, the
sources said.
BJP lawmakers, on the other hand, accused Facebook of
prejudice towards the Congress party, sources on the panel
added.
Mohan gave the panel a presentation on Facebook's content
polices, and re-affirmed the platform's neutrality, according to
sources.
Facebook "remains committed to be an open and transparent
platform", the company said in a statement issued after the
meeting.
Hours before the panel hearing, a regional party governing
India's West Bengal state, made public a letter which accused
Facebook of being partial to the BJP, adding to the clamour of
opposition voices which have been criticising the company's
content regulation practices.
In a letter to Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, dated Aug. 31,
West Bengal's ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, said the
company's recent blocking of pages and accounts in the state
pointed to the links it had with the BJP.
"There is enough material now in the public domain,
including internal memos of senior Facebook management, to
substantiate the bias," Trinamool Congress spokesman Derek O'
Brien wrote in the letter.
"Please do all it takes to urgently work towards maintaining
the integrity of your platform in the Indian electoral process."
West Bengal will hold state assembly elections early next
year.
On Tuesday, India's technology minister slammed Facebook for
censuring content posted by users who supported right-wing
ideology.
Even Facebook employees have questioned the company's
content policies in India, Reuters has previously reported.
Menlo Park, California-headquartered Facebook has previously
said it is a non-partisan platform and it will remove content
that violates its community standards.
The hearing ended without a resolution on Wednesday and
Facebook representatives will be summoned again after the panel,
whose term expires on Sept. 12, is reconstituted, Tharoor told
journalists.
