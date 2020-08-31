Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Joins With Researchers to Study Its Influence on Elections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

By Jeff Horwitz

Facebook Inc. has long argued with critics about its social-media platforms' effects on elections. On Monday, the company announced a partnership to give independent researchers new data to study the question.

A group led by professors from New York University and the University of Texas at Austin will study how Facebook and Instagram users in the U.S. engage on the platforms in the run-up to elections in November. Facebook expects between 200,000 and 400,000 users to opt into participating in the research study.

The company will log what volunteers do and see on Facebook and Instagram to provide researchers with aggregated behavioral data. It will supplement that information with independent survey research and by running experiments, including altering the mix of ads that volunteers see in their newsfeeds.

"We're really leaning on getting the consent of users so we can do this research," said Chaya Nayak, head of Facebook's Open Research and Transparency Team. The company will handle volunteer recruitment and consent, and instances where Facebook considers data from users too sensitive to share with outside researchers, the company's own researchers will process it at the academics' request.

Facebook runs near-constant experiments involving its content-ranking systems, but research on subjects like politics and emotions has been historically sensitive. In 2014, the company apologized after altering the content it presented to some users, without their knowledge, to study the effect on their mood.

The new partnership is an offshoot of Social Science One, Facebook's effort to build a privacy-safe data-sharing system with academics. Launched two years ago, the initiative has produced some published research but was bogged down by controversies over multinational privacy laws and limitations Facebook placed on how the data could be studied.

The lead academics in the latest venture, who were both involved in Social Science One, say they learned from that experience and have addressed some sticking points up front. A total of 17 university-affiliated researchers will be involved.

"The data we need -- for now, anyway -- is owned by giant social-media platforms," said NYU professor Joshua Tucker, who is leading the effort along with University of Texas at Austin professor Natalie Stroud. "A huge advantage of what we're doing is that we participated in the research design of the project."

As with Social Science One, Facebook won't provide any funding to the academics and will have no say in what they eventually publish. Prof. Stroud said Facebook was the only major platform to provide such access ahead of the U.S. elections this year, though research results wouldn't be published until the second half of 2021.

Facebook's involvement in the work is notable because its leadership has largely rejected concerns that its platforms might be harmful.

After The Wall Street Journal reported on the company's past restrictions on internal efforts to study how Facebook might be driving polarization and insufficiently mitigating potential harms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has argued that evidence of Facebook's divisive effects is weak and outweighed by its positive effects.

The new project aims to give outsiders additional information to draw their own conclusions. The research will focus on political participation and polarization, knowledge and misperceptions as well as trust in U.S. democratic institutions, Prof. Stroud said.

Write to Jeff Horwitz at Jeff.Horwitz@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
05:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Post Biggest Monthly Gains Since April
DJ
05:42pFACEBOOK : Joins With Researchers to Study Its Influence on Elections
DJ
10:57aReliance Future-proofs retail arm as it seeks to woo investors
RE
10:56aReliance Future-proofs retail arm as it seeks to woo investors
RE
09:05aFACEBOOK : Recommendation Guidelines
PU
05:21aEU's Dombrovskis calls for international taxation of digital services
RE
04:33a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes The Divestment Of Its Danish Power Distributio..
DJ
04:32aEU's Dombrovskis calls for international taxation of digital services
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 118 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 837 B 837 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,66x
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 286,86 $
Last Close Price 293,66 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK43.07%836 583
TWITTER28.14%32 394
MATCH GROUP, INC.35.79%28 992
LINE CORPORATION0.93%12 346
SINA CORPORATION2.91%2 687
NEW WORK SE-14.04%1 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group