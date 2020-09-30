Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/30 03:16:13 pm
261.475 USD   -0.12%
02:30pFACEBOOK : Links Instagram and Messenger
DJ
01:38pFACEBOOK : Asana shares jump nearly 29% in NYSE debut
RE
09:38aFACEBOOK : Integrates Messenger Chat Service With Instagram
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Links Instagram and Messenger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

By Matt Grossman

Facebook Inc. plans to integrate the messaging services of its Messenger and Instagram apps, allowing users of two of its largest platforms to communicate more easily, the social-media company said Wednesday.

The main change, the company said, is that Messenger and Instagram users will be able to reach each other. Instagram users will still be able to interact with each other within the app, Facebook said.

Currently, Messenger serves as the direct messaging app for Facebook users, while Instagram has had its own direct messaging service. As the change is rolled out, Instagram users will be able to opt to update immediately to use the new functionality, Facebook said. The update to Messenger also includes a vanish mode, which allows users to set messages to disappear automatically after they are seen.

The changes will make it easier for users to keep track of conversations across Facebook's platforms, the company said. Its research shows one-third of people sometimes find it difficult to remember where a certain thread is.

The move represents a significant step toward uniting Facebook's social-media properties. Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission was considering a preliminary injunction against Facebook to prevent it from tying its products too closely lest federal regulators try to break up the company.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Messenger head Stan Chudnovsky said in a post on Facebook's corporate website that the integration would be rolled out in a few countries initially, with a broader global expansion planned soon.

In addition to Messenger, Instagram and its namesake social-media platform, Facebook also owns WhatsApp, an app-based chatting platform that reached two billion active users earlier this year.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
02:30pFACEBOOK : Links Instagram and Messenger
DJ
01:38pFACEBOOK : Asana shares jump nearly 29% in NYSE debut
RE
09:38aFACEBOOK : Integrates Messenger Chat Service With Instagram
DJ
08:28aU.S. tech giants face curbs on data sharing, digital marketplaces, under draf..
RE
05:45aHouse Democrats Poised to Trim Big Tech's Sails
DJ
09/29General Atlantic to Invest Nearly $500 Million in Reliance's Retail Venture
DJ
09/29U.S. expected to sue Google next week as DOJ seeks support from states
RE
09/29U.S. House Judiciary antitrust report likely to come out as soon as Monday Oc..
RE
09/29U.S. House Judiciary antitrust report likely to come out as soon as Monday Oc..
RE
09/29Abu Dhabi's Mubadala in advanced talks to invest up to $1 bln in Reliance Ret..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 746 B 746 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
EV / Sales 2021 6,67x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 261,79 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK27.55%745 791
TWITTER39.59%35 289
MATCH GROUP, INC.32.89%28 373
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 247
SINA CORPORATION6.49%2 541
NEW WORK SE-16.44%1 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group