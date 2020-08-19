Log in
FACEBOOK

FACEBOOK

(FB)
Facebook : Removes QAnon Groups as It Expands Anti-Violence Policy

08/19/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. said it is removing and will limit the spread of accounts that celebrate or suggest violence including those associated with the extremist conspiracy theory QAnon, U.S.-based militia organizations and anarchist groups such as antifa.

The company removed more than 790 Facebook QAnon-related groups, 100 Facebook pages and 1,500 QAnon ads, according to a statement Wednesday. It has also blocked more than 300 hashtags across Facebook and Instagram. Facebook has also restricted more than 1,950 groups and 440 pages on Facebook as well as more than 10,000 accounts on Instagram connected to QAnon.

The social-media giant said the moves reflect an expanded policy regarding dangerous individuals and organizations to include accounts that play host to discussions of potential violence even if they don't meet its criteria for being marked as dangerous.

In some cases, Facebook will reduce the visibility of pages, groups and accounts associated with these movements, including preventing them from being recommended to users, pushing them lower in users' needs feeds and preventing thegroups from buying ads.

The QAnon conspiracy centers on the idea that a powerful group of child traffickers control the world and is undermining President Trump with the help of other elites and mainstream news outlets. Last year an FBI field office warned that QAnon and other conspiracies could spark violence in the U.S.

Antifa, short for "antifascist," is a loosely organized left-wing activist movement that has participated in civil-rights protests in Portland and elsewhere around the country.

"It is hugely important that QAnon is being categorized with militias and offline groups that are tied to violent acts," said independent disinformation researcher Molly McKew and author of the Stand Up Republic's Defusing Disinfo blog. "QAnon is often dismissed as a wacky online conspiracy, but radicalized QAnon adherents have been responsible for violent attacks in real life," she said. "This warrants for serious monitoring and intervention."

Since March, when the first pandemic-related lockdowns took place, QAnon's presence has exploded in popularity on Facebook and Instagram. Experts have connected QAnon's recent rise to the fact that the public-health lockdowns have forced people to spend more time in front of their screens. Researchers also say the content tends to do well on social-media platforms, which can often reward sensational content.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at Deepa.Seetharaman@wsj.com

