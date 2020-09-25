Log in
FACEBOOK    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/25 12:46:46 pm
250.79 USD   +0.50%
12:30pFACEBOOK : Strikes Deal to Skirt Apple's App Store Commission -- Update
DJ
12:21pFACEBOOK : Strikes Deal to Skirt Apple's App Store Commission
DJ
12:02pTech leads Wall Street higher as virus fears grow
RE
Facebook : Strikes Deal to Skirt Apple's App Store Commission

09/25/2020

By Sarah E. Needleman

Facebook Inc. said Apple Inc. approved a request to give businesses a temporary reprieve from paying a 30% commission on paid online events, a special arrangement that comes as the App Store owner faces criticism over how its digital marketplace operates.

The agreement, which runs through the rest of this year, allows Facebook to use its own payment system to process transactions for the live events.

Apple doesn't normally allow app developers to process payments for in-app purchases themselves or through third parties, as it has said that external services could pose security risks.

The technology giant instead makes developers use its own payment system and takes a 30% cut of sales from paid apps and in-app purchases as well as from digital subscriptions in the first year. Apple has said that amount is in line with what most other app marketplaces charge and helps cover the cost of store services it provides such as user privacy.

Write to Sarah E. Needleman at sarah.needleman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.75% 110.1685 Delayed Quote.47.41%
FACEBOOK 0.36% 250.48 Delayed Quote.21.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 711 B 711 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 249,53 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK21.57%710 865
TWITTER34.60%34 027
MATCH GROUP, INC.25.97%26 893
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 261
SINA CORPORATION1.33%2 645
NEW WORK SE-16.27%1 601
