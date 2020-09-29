Log in
Facebook : Taps Alex Schultz as Chief Marketing Officer

09/29/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Facebook Inc.'s Alex Schultz, who led product growth, analytics and internationalization, is taking on the chief marketing officer role.

Mr. Schultz, who succeeds Antonio Lucio, is an eBay veteran who's been at Facebook for more than a decade.

With a background in direct response online marketing and analytics, Mr. Schultz said he intends to build on Mr. Lucio's work "and bring my experience in segmentation, targeting, and measurement to bear as we work to reach people more meaningfully."

"I also hope to deepen the strategic impact that Antonio made in focusing on building trust and value across our portfolio of brands," he said in a message posted on Facebook.

"Scrutiny of any new technology is appropriate and there are ways we can, and should, improve without losing all the good," he wrote.

Mr. Schultz, who is gay, said he would remain the executive sponsor of Facebook's Pride@ employee resource group.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

