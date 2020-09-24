Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's minister of Digital Economy and Society Puttipong Punnakanta talks to journalists during the news conference about Facebook and social media in his office in Bangkok

Thailand launched legal action on Thursday against tech giants Facebook and Twitter for ignoring requests to take down content, in its first such move against major internet firms.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society filed legal complaints with cybercrime police after the two social media companies missed deadlines to comply fully with court-issued takedown orders, the minister, Puttipong Punnakanta, said.

No action was sought against Alphabet's Google as earlier indicated, because its video platform YouTube removed the requested content late on Wednesday, Puttipong said.

"Unless the companies send their representatives to negotiate, police can bring criminal cases against them," Puttipong told reporters.

"But if they do, and acknowledge the wrongdoing, we can settle on fines."

He did not disclose details of the content or say what laws had been violated. The complaints were against the U.S. parent companies and not their Thai subsidiaries, Puttipong said.

Cybercrime police at a news conference said they would need to look at existing laws to determine whether they had jurisdiction to take up cases against firms based outside of Thailand.

Emilie Pradichit, executive director of Manushya Foundation, a digital freedom advocate, said the complaints were "a tactic to scare these companies."

The ministry will file more requests asking Facebook, Twitter, and Google, to remove more than 3,000 items, some of which include criticism of the monarchy, Puttipong said.

Twitter and Facebook declined to comment. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

Thailand has a tough lese majeste law prohibiting insulting the monarchy and a Computer Crime Act that outlaws information that is false or affects national security has also been used to prosecute criticism of the royal family.

In recent years, authorities have filed court orders with requests to social media platforms to restrict or remove perceived royal insults.

The ministry has also filed separate cybercrime complaints against five people who it said criticised the monarchy on Facebook and Twitter during a major anti-government demonstration at the weekend, Puttipong said.

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.45% 1409.39 Delayed Quote.5.20%
FACEBOOK -2.25% 249.02 Delayed Quote.21.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
09:18aFACEBOOK : Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over cont..
RE
08:21aFACEBOOK : oversight board to start operating in October
AQ
08:21aFACEBOOK : oversight board to start operating in October
AQ
08:03aGoogle Antitrust Suit Looms Over Issues of Search Dominance, Advertising
DJ
07:16aFortnite' Maker, Spotify Form Advocacy Group to Push for App Store Changes
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:49aFACEBOOK : oversight board plans to launch just before U.S. election
RE
04:49aFacebook oversight board says it plans to launch in mid-late october
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 709 B 709 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
EV / Sales 2021 6,30x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 249,02 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK21.33%709 412
TWITTER41.44%35 754
MATCH GROUP, INC.25.31%26 753
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 250
SINA CORPORATION0.10%2 613
NEW WORK SE-16.78%1 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group