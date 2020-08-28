Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Zuckerberg says FB's failure to remove militia page 'an operational mistake'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday the company was at fault for not removing the page and event for a militia group before two people were killed at a protest in Kenosha and deemed it "largely an operational mistake".

The page and event listing violated Facebook's policies and should have been removed after the company received numerous complaints about the group's violent nature, Zuckerberg said in a video to employees posted publicly on his Facebook profile.

The social media company removed the page for 'Kenosha Guard' and an event listing for 'Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property' after the shootings on Tuesday night. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
05:28pFACEBOOK : Zuckerberg says FB's failure to remove militia page 'an operational m..
RE
04:26pU.S. warns Bannon co-defendant against 'inflammatory' social media posts
RE
04:08pWalmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds
RE
02:06pWith His TikTok Pursuit, Walmart CEO Seeks to Revamp Retailer Again
DJ
11:10aWalmart wants to go viral with TikTok, Wall Street thinks it can
RE
10:35aBoeing aims to increase Black employees by 20%, CEO says in memo
RE
02:48aPublishers See Risks In Apple's Upgrade -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aFed's Easy Money Pumps Up Winners Like Apple, Housing -- WSJ
DJ
01:00aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
12:28aU.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors o..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 118 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 835 B 835 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,65x
EV / Sales 2021 7,59x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 286,86 $
Last Close Price 293,22 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK42.86%835 330
TWITTER26.02%31 858
MATCH GROUP, INC.35.83%29 000
LINE CORPORATION0.93%12 244
SINA CORPORATION1.45%2 649
NEW WORK SE-11.99%1 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group