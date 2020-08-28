Facebook : Zuckerberg says FB's failure to remove militia page 'an operational mistake'

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Chief Executive Officer
Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday the company was at fault for not
removing the page and event for a militia group before two
people were killed at a protest in Kenosha and deemed it
"largely an operational mistake".
The page and event listing violated Facebook's policies and
should have been removed after the company received numerous
complaints about the group's violent nature, Zuckerberg said
in a video to employees posted publicly on his Facebook profile.
The social media company removed the page for 'Kenosha
Guard' and an event listing for 'Armed Citizens to Protect Our
Lives and Property' after the shootings on Tuesday night.
