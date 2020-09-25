Facebook : critics launch rival oversight board

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Critics of Facebook Inc
, including the organizers of an advertising boycott
against the company, on Friday launched their own oversight
board to review the company's content moderation practices.
The launch comes a day after Facebook's officially-mandated
Oversight Board said it would start work in mid-late October,
nearly a year behind schedule.
The new group, which bills itself as the "Real Facebook
Oversight Board," counts among its initial members the heads of
three U.S. civil rights groups, the former president of Estonia
and the former head of election integrity at Facebook.
The delay of the launch of the official Facebook-funded
board means it is unlikely to review cases related to the Nov. 3
U.S. election, which has generated some of the most contentious
issues faced by the world's biggest social network.
The rival board plans to move faster, it said in a
statement. It will hold its first general meeting next week,
and focus squarely on election topics, including voter
suppression, election security and misinformation, it said.
Facebook "responds to criticism with bad faith statements
and cosmetic changes," said board member Roger McNamee, an early
investor in Facebook who turned critical of its leaders over
their handling of misuse of the platform in the 2016 election.
"The Real Oversight Board will act as a watchdog, helping
policymakers and consumers defend against a renegade platform."
Members of the rival board plan to broadcast their meetings
in weekly shows on Facebook Live, according to the statement.
A Facebook company spokesman hit back in a statement on
Friday.
"We ran a year-long global consultation to set up the
Oversight Board as a long-lasting institution that will provide
binding, independent oversight over some of our hardest content
decisions," he said. "This new effort is mostly longtime critics
creating a new channel for existing criticisms."
The new group said it was being funded by Luminate, a
philanthropy backed by The Omidyar Group, but did not disclose a
funding amount.
Facebook has committed $130 million to its Oversight Board
project, which it said would cover operational costs for at
least six years.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Additional reporting by Elizabeth
Culliford; Editing by Tom Brown and Sonya Hepinstall)