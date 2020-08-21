Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook pushes for data portability legislation ahead of FTC hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

Facebook Inc on Friday pushed for legislation that makes it easier for users to transfer photos and videos to a rival tech platform, in comments it sent to the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a hearing on the topic on Sept. 22.

Data portability - considered a potential remedy for large technology companies whose control of social media material makes it harder for smaller rivals to get started - has become a key part of the antitrust debate in the United States and Europe.

In April, Facebook allowed users in the United States and Canada to transfer photos and videos to Aphabet-owned Google Photos for the first time - a move that is likely to help the company respond to U.S. regulators and lawmakers, who are investigating its competitive practices and allegations it has stifled competition.

"The FTC often issues reports following these workshops ... I think their recommendations should include dedicated portability legislation," Bijan Madhani, privacy and public policy manager at Facebook told Reuters.

Facebook said a portability bill called the Access Act, already doing the rounds in Congress from Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Mark Warner and Republican senator Josh Hawley, is a good first step. It would require large tech platforms to let their users easily move their data to other services.

Facebook has engaged with the lawmakers on it and will continue working with them, Madhani added.

He said Facebook is seeking regulatory guidance, in the form of an independent body or regulator, in answering policy questions and helping them address liability issues tied to portability.

The social media platform is also pressing for more clarity on what kinds of data should be portable and who is responsible for protecting such information as it moves to different services, he added.

In April, the company said it eventually hopes to allow users to move key data such as their contacts and friend lists onto another platform in a way that protects user privacy.

Data portability is a requirement under Europe's privacy law called the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and California's privacy law called the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA).

Facebook developed its data portability tool as a member of the Data Transfer Project - formed to allow web users to easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want - which also counts Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Apple among its contributors.

By Nandita Bose

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.89% 1586.3687 Delayed Quote.17.68%
APPLE INC. 2.96% 487.2599 Delayed Quote.57.61%
FACEBOOK -0.09% 269.19 Delayed Quote.31.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.32% 215.9365 Delayed Quote.36.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
10:37aFacebook pushes for data portability legislation ahead of FTC hearing
RE
10:21aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Reprieve for Lyft and Uber, new developments in the vacc..
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:42aFacebook denounces hate, bigotry, its India chief says amid content row
RE
07:28aFACEBOOK : Staff Demand Policy Changes on India Hate Speech
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:48aPower-Sharing Rift Bogs Down EU Twitter Fine -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 104 M - -
Net income 2020 23 190 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 515 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 766 B 766 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,79x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 283,57 $
Last Close Price 269,01 $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK31.06%766 360
TWITTER21.56%30 730
MATCH GROUP, INC.37.72%29 403
LINE CORPORATION1.31%12 321
SINA CORPORATION-0.28%2 604
NEW WORK SE-13.70%1 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group