Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : removes Chinese accounts active in Philippines and U.S. politics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

Facebook Inc said Tuesday it had removed a network of inauthentic Chinese accounts that were interfering in Asian and American politics, including some that posted material supporting and opposing U.S. President Donald Trump.

The social networking company said it suspended 155 accounts on its main platform along with six Instagram accounts. The most widely followed accounts and pages were in the Philippines, where they shared content supporting China's actions in the contested South China Sea and national leader Rodrigo Duterte.

The U.S. accounts had fewer followers and posted content fueling both sides of the American election that will be held on Nov. 3 rather than exclusively supporting one side, the company said.

Facebook cybersecurity policy chief Nathaniel Gleicher said that the takedown was the company's first of Chinese-based accounts on foreign-interference grounds with any engagement in U.S. politics. But he said the American accounts and groups seemed aimed mainly at building an audience.

"The volume of content is so low, it's very hard to assess what their goal is," Gleicher said.

Trump and his intelligence officials have said China was favoring Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

By Joseph Menn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
03:06pFACEBOOK : removes Chinese accounts active in Philippines and U.S. politics
RE
03:00pWall Street gains on Amazon boost, despite worries over economy
RE
03:00pFacebook says inauthentic chinese accounts in u.s. posted pro-trump and anti-..
RE
03:00pFacebook says inauthentic chinese accounts in philippines actively supported ..
RE
02:58pTikTok proposes social media coalition to curb harmful content
RE
02:58pTikTok's promise of 25,000 new U.S. jobs sets lofty goal
RE
12:08pPermira buys German specialty pharma group Neuraxpharm
RE
10:00aTRACKINSIGHT : New Bout of Weakness in the Biggest Tech Stocks
TI
09:13aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble After Turbulent Session
DJ
08:28aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble After Turbulent Session
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 707 B 707 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,04x
EV / Sales 2021 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,00 $
Last Close Price 248,15 $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK20.90%706 934
TWITTER24.49%31 471
MATCH GROUP, INC.30.13%27 783
LINE CORPORATION0.37%12 345
SINA CORPORATION0.78%2 631
NEW WORK SE-17.47%1 589
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group