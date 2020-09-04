Log in
Facebook : removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest

09/04/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Friday removed the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its founder Joey Gibson, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies and attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing groups around Portland, Oregon, where one group supporter was killed this week.

Facebook took down the pages as part of efforts to remove "violent social militias" from its social networks, spokesman Andy Stone said.

The company updated its policies last month to ban groups that demonstrate significant risks to public safety.

Its dangerous organizations policy now includes groups that celebrate violent acts or suggest they will use weapons, even if they are not directly organizing violence.

Gibson, who espouses non-violence but is accused by anti-fascist groups of provoking confrontations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the shooting he cautioned supporters not to seek revenge, but rather "push back politically, spiritually."

As of earlier this week, the Patriot Prayer page had nearly 45,000 followers on Facebook. It was created in 2017.

Facebook last week removed content associated with the Kenosha Guard, a group which had posted a "call to arms" in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The company acted the day after two people were shot and killed at protests in the city. (Reporting by Katie Paul and Andrew Hay; Editing by Sandra Maler and Rosalba O'Brien)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 131 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 829 B 829 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 291,12 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK41.84%829 347
TWITTER29.89%32 836
MATCH GROUP, INC.34.62%28 742
LINE CORPORATION1.12%12 247
SINA CORPORATION-0.25%2 604
NEW WORK SE-20.21%1 548
