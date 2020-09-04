Facebook : removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on
Friday removed the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer
and its founder Joey Gibson, a company spokesman told Reuters.
Patriot Prayer has hosted dozens of pro-gun, pro-Trump
rallies and attendees have repeatedly clashed with left-wing
groups around Portland, Oregon, where one group supporter was
killed this week.
Facebook took down the pages as part of efforts to remove
"violent social militias" from its social networks, spokesman
Andy Stone said.
The company updated its policies last month to ban groups
that demonstrate significant risks to public safety.
Its dangerous organizations policy now includes groups that
celebrate violent acts or suggest they will use weapons, even if
they are not directly organizing violence.
Gibson, who espouses non-violence but is accused by
anti-fascist groups of provoking confrontations, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
After the shooting he cautioned supporters not to seek
revenge, but rather "push back politically, spiritually."
As of earlier this week, the Patriot Prayer page had nearly
45,000 followers on Facebook. It was created in 2017.
Facebook last week removed content associated with the
Kenosha Guard, a group which had posted a "call to arms" in
Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The company acted the day after two people were shot and
killed at protests in the city.
(Reporting by Katie Paul and Andrew Hay; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Rosalba O'Brien)