FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Facebook : removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups

09/12/2020 | 09:15pm EDT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Facebook has started removing false claims that the deadly wildfires in Oregon were started by various left-wing and right-wing groups, a spokesman for the social media company said on Saturday, after the rumors left state officials inundated with queries for information.

Since early this week, state officials have been attempting to debunk misinformation on social media that has blamed both left-wing and right-wing groups for the fires that have killed at least six people in Oregon this week.

Facebook, which earlier was attaching warning labels to such posts, decided to move to the stricter approach after "confirmation from law enforcement that these rumors are forcing local fire and police agencies to divert resources from fighting the fires and protecting the public," the spokesman, Andy Stone, said in a statement on Twitter.

Stone called the decision "consistent with (Facebook's) past efforts to remove content that could lead to imminent harm given the possible risk to human life as the fires rage on."

Flames have destroyed thousands homes in days, making Oregon the latest epicenter in a larger summer outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States.

One of Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners, PolitiFact, wrote on Thursday on its website that dozens of posts blaming antifa - a largely unstructured, far-left movement - for the wildfires had been flagged by Facebook's systems, and that collectively the posts had been shared thousands of times.

The FBI on Friday said in a statement that after investigating several reports that extremists were responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon, it found them to be untrue.

Earlier this week, police in Medford, Oregon, debunked a false post using the police department's logo and name suggesting that five members of the Proud Boys, a men-only, far-right group, had been arrested for arson. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 131 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 760 B 760 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales 2021 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 266,61 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK29.90%759 523
TWITTER21.47%30 706
MATCH GROUP, INC.26.23%26 951
LINE CORPORATION0.56%12 195
SINA CORPORATION-0.10%2 608
NEW WORK SE-17.98%1 593
