Facebook : removes posts linking Oregon wildfires to activist groups

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Facebook has started removing
false claims that the deadly wildfires in Oregon were started by
various left-wing and right-wing groups, a spokesman for the
social media company said on Saturday, after the rumors left
state officials inundated with queries for information.
Since early this week, state officials have been attempting
to debunk misinformation on social media that has blamed both
left-wing and right-wing groups for the fires that have killed
at least six people in Oregon this week.
Facebook, which earlier was attaching warning labels to such
posts, decided to move to the stricter approach after
"confirmation from law enforcement that these rumors are forcing
local fire and police agencies to divert resources from fighting
the fires and protecting the public," the spokesman, Andy Stone,
said in a statement on Twitter.
Stone called the decision "consistent with (Facebook's) past
efforts to remove content that could lead to imminent harm given
the possible risk to human life as the fires rage on."
Flames have destroyed thousands homes in days, making Oregon
the latest epicenter in a larger summer outbreak of fires
sweeping the western United States.
One of Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners,
PolitiFact, wrote on Thursday on its website that dozens of
posts blaming antifa - a largely unstructured, far-left movement
- for the wildfires had been flagged by Facebook's systems, and
that collectively the posts had been shared thousands of times.
The FBI on Friday said in a statement that after
investigating several reports that extremists were responsible
for setting wildfires in Oregon, it found them to be untrue.
Earlier this week, police in Medford, Oregon, debunked a
false post using the police department's logo and name
suggesting that five members of the Proud Boys, a men-only,
far-right group, had been arrested for arson.
