MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/25 03:15:58 pm
281.245 USD   +3.63%
02:14pFACEBOOK : shares data on Myanmar with United Nations investigators
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:22pForte Biosciences Shares Higher After Truist Initiates Coverage
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : shares data on Myanmar with United Nations investigators

08/25/2020 | 02:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

Facebook says it has shared data with United Nations investigators probing international crimes in Myanmar, after the lead investigator said the company was withholding evidence.

A Facebook representative told Reuters on Tuesday it had given the Independent Investigative Mechanism on Myanmar (IIMM) data from pages and accounts associated with the Myanmar military that it had removed in 2018 to stop hate speech against Rohingya but declined to describe the content.

"As these investigations proceed, we will continue to coordinate with them to provide relevant information as they investigate international crimes in Myanmar," the representative said.

Myanmar is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a 2017 military crackdown on the Rohingya that forced 730,000 people to flee into Bangladesh.

Myanmar denies genocide and says its forces were conducting legitimate operations against militants who attacked police posts.

The U.N. Human Rights Council set up the IIMM in 2018 to collect evidence of international crimes in Myanmar.

U.N investigators said Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fuelled the violence. In 2018, the company said it had removed 18 accounts and 52 pages associated with the Myanmar military, including the page of its commander-in-chief, but preserved the data.

The head of the IIMM told Reuters this month that Facebook has not released evidence of "serious international crimes" with the body, despite vowing to cooperate.

He confirmed on Tuesday the body had received a "first data set which partially complies with our previous requests".

"I am hopeful it signifies a further step forward towards a cooperative relationship that will allow us access to important relevant evidence of serious international crimes," he told Reuters in an email.

Facebook this month blocked a bid by Gambia, which brought the genocide case against Myanmar at the ICJ, to obtain posts and communications by members of Myanmar's military and police.

By Poppy McPherson

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 118 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 773 B 773 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,87x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 286,86 $
Last Close Price 271,39 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK32.22%773 140
TWITTER26.33%31 936
MATCH GROUP, INC.36.28%29 096
LINE CORPORATION2.06%12 337
SINA CORPORATION2.23%2 669
NEW WORK SE-13.01%1 684
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
