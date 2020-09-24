Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US election hack-and-leak threat

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Thursday
said it had dismantled three networks of fake accounts which
could be used by Russia's intelligence services to leak hacked
documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming U.S.
election.
The company said the accounts, which it suspended for using
fake identities and other types of "coordinated inauthentic
behaviour", were linked to Russian intelligence and people
associated with a St Petersburg-based organisation accused by
U.S. officials of working to sway the 2016 presidential vote.
Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of election
meddling and says it does not interfere in the domestic politics
of other countries.
Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy,
said there was no immediate evidence that hacked documents were
about to be leaked, but by suspending the accounts Facebook
hoped to prevent them being used in any subsequent operation.
"Our team watches for the threats and trends that we need to
be ready for and one that we are very aware of ... is a
hack-and-leak operation, particularly in the next 6-8 weeks," he
told Reuters.
"We want to make sure that the accounts are down to prevent
their ability to pivot them to facilitate a hack and leak around
the U.S. election."
Facebook said the networks were small with only a handful of
accounts on its website and photo-sharing service Instagram, and
a combined total of around 97,000 followers.
Twitter said it had worked with Facebook to
identify and remove 350 accounts that were operated by
state-linked organisations in Russia.
Both companies said one of the networks had been identified
following a tip from the FBI, which warned on Tuesday that
foreign actors and cybercriminals were likely to spread
disinformation about the results of November's election.
The warnings follow an alert by Microsoft earlier this month
that hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy
on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and his
Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.
Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council's Digital
Forensic Research Lab, worked with Facebook to analyse the
suspended accounts. He said the activity showed Russia was
continuing efforts to exacerbate political tensions in the
United States and elsewhere.
"That doesn't dismiss the fact that the scale and scope of
domestic disinformation is far greater than what any foreign
adversary could do," he said. "But Russia's efforts remain an
extremely serious national security vulnerability."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)