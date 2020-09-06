Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, new law

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Police fired rounds of pepper
balls at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday and arrested almost
300 after demonstrators took to the streets to oppose the
postponement of legislative elections and a new national
security law imposed by China.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam postponed the Sept. 6 election
for seats in the Asian financial hub's Legislative Council for a
year in July because of a spike in coronavirus cases.
The move dealt a blow to the pro-democracy opposition which
hoped to win a historic majority in the Council, where only half
the seats are directly elected and the other half are appointed
members who mostly support Beijing.
"Today is supposedly our voting day, we need to resist to
fight back for our vote,” said a 70-year old woman surnamed Wong
as she marched with other demonstrators.
The poll would have been the former British colony’s first
official vote since Beijing imposed new security legislation in
late June. The government insists there was no political motive
behind the delay.
Thousands of police were stationed around the bustling
Kowloon peninsula as hundreds of marchers waved placards and
chanted popular anti-government slogans such as "liberate Hong
Kong".
These slogans are now banned under the new security law.
Police said they arrested 298 people, mainly for illegal
gatherings, in a notice on their Facebook page.
Several well-known activists were arrested during the
demonstration including Figo Chan, the vice-convenor of the
Civil Human Rights Front and former legislator Leung Kwok-hung,
also known as “Long Hair”, according to a post on Chan's
Facebook page.
Anti-government demonstrations have declined this year
mainly because of limits on group gatherings, imposed to counter
the spread of coronavirus, and the security law, which punishes
actions China sees as subversive, secessionist, terrorist or
colluding with foreign forces.
Critics say the law aims to quash dissent in the city, while
supporters say it will bring more stability after a year of
often-violent anti-government and anti-China unrest.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a guarantee
of autonomy but critics say the new law undermines that promise
and puts the territory on a more authoritarian path.
Advocates of the law say it plugs loopholes in national
security left by the city’s inability to fulfil a constitutional
requirement to pass such laws on its own.
While street protests have largely lost momentum,
anti-government and anti-Beijing sentiment persists, with
China's offer of mass coronavirus testing for Hong Kong
residents prompting calls for a boycott amid public distrust.
(Additional reporting by Joyce Zhou; Writing by Farah Master;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark Potter)