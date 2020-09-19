Hungary extends loan moratorium as economy struggles to recover from pandemic

(Recasts with moratorium extension)
* Loan repayment moratorium extended for some borrowers
* Moratorium extended until mid 2021
* Economy may struggle to grow if no vaccine - minister
BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary will extend a
moratorium on loan repayments for some households and companies
until the middle of 2021, as its finance minister warned the
economy could struggle to grow next year unless a coronavirus
vaccine is found.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban introduced the moratorium for
all companies and private borrowers in March as one of his
government's key measures to help reduce the economic fallout
from the pandemic. It was due to expire at the end of the year.
In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday,
Orban said the moratorium would be extended by six months for
families with children, the retired, unemployed and those in
public works programmes.
The extension until the middle of 2021 will also apply to
companies that have seen revenues drop by at least 25%.
Orban also said loan contracts for all households and
companies agreed before the pandemic could not be terminated for
six months.
The moves come as the government prepares to announce more
steps to try to revive growth, after the economy plunged more
than expected in the second quarter and prospects for a recovery
next year have worsened.
The weak economic outlook could represent the biggest threat
to nationalist Orban's decade-long rule as he prepares to face
parliamentary elections in the first half of 2022.
Finance minister Mihaly Varga said in an interview published
earlier on Saturday that if a coronavirus vaccine was not
available by the middle of 2021 the economy might struggle to
grow next year, based on a pessimistic scenario.
Under an optimistic scenario, the economy could grow by 4-5%
if a vaccine was available in the second quarter, he told
newspaper Magyar Nemzet.
A third scenario was for a protracted recovery with 3%-4%
growth, also conditional on a vaccine being available, he added.
Hungary's economy is expected to shrink by 5%-6% this year.
Varga said the government was working on new stimulus
measures that could include targeted tax cuts for crisis-hit
sectors.
After a spike in new cases in recent weeks, Hungary reported
809 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total
to 16,920, with 675 deaths.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by David Clarke and Mark
Potter)