In battleground Wisconsin, some Latinos feel ignored by Biden

MILWAUKEE Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cesar Hernandez says he has made
thousands of phone calls since June urging Latinos in the
battleground state of Wisconsin to support Democratic
presidential candidate Joe Biden.
It's a tough sell, admits Hernandez, especially where he
lives on the South Side of Milwaukee, the heart of Wisconsin's
Latino community. He said Biden's Spanish-language ads on Hulu
and Facebook aren't connecting with the neighborhood's voters,
many of whom would prefer a more personal touch.
"Latinos have seen almost nothing from Biden here," said
Hernandez, 25, who works for the Progressive Turnout Project, a
national group working to mobilize Democratic voters. "There is
very little enthusiasm for him."
As the race to the Nov. 3 election enters the home stretch,
appeals to Latino voters have taken on new urgency for Biden and
incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Both campaigns are
pouring resources into the battleground states of Florida and
Arizona, as well as increasingly competitive Nevada, whose large
Latino populations could determine the outcome in those states.
Even in Wisconsin, where 87% of the population is white, the
state's 230,000 eligible Latino voters could prove critical.
Trump won the state by just 22,000 votes in 2016.
A string of recent polls show Biden ahead in Wisconsin. The
polling aggregation website RealClearPolitics has Biden leading
Trump by an average of 5.5 percentage points from six polls
conducted in September.
Trump has visited the state five times this year. His
campaign has opened an office on Milwaukee's South Side, where
authentic taco outlets jostle with bilingual tax preparers and a
Puerto Rican barber shop. The windows of the campaign storefront
are plastered with Trump signs and its shelves bear merchandise
such as "Latinos for Trump" hats.
The Biden campaign said in statements to Reuters that its
outreach efforts to Latinos in Wisconsin and nationally were
unprecedented in scale.
It said it had a full-time Latino outreach director in
Wisconsin and dozens of staff organizing in predominantly Latino
communities. It is running Spanish-language phone and text banks
and has ads on multiple platforms, including Spanish-language
radio and Spanish-language mailers. Dozens of virtual
roundtables, rallies and other events targeting the Latino
community have been held, the Biden campaign said.
"The campaign has communicated with tens of thousands of
Latino voters about the clear choice in this year’s election,"
said Jen Molina, Biden's national Latino media director.
But Reuters interviews with 30 Latino residents and
activists on Milwaukee's South Side suggest those efforts may be
falling short, reflecting what some call an "enthusiasm gap" for
Biden among Latinos nationwide that has been noted by pollsters
and analysts.
Several residents interviewed said the only contact they've
had with the Biden campaign are phone texts in English
soliciting donations. Fifteen of 24 Latino voters interviewed
said they would vote for Biden, albeit with little fervor. Some
said he was too old and seemed more focused on Black voters and
their concerns about social justice.
"It's like he's not listening to us," Hernandez said, adding
that many feel Biden is taking them for granted. "We're not
being heard."
Others blamed the novel coronavirus pandemic. With cases
surging in Wisconsin, Biden's team has stuck to a mostly virtual
campaign; plans for a campaign office in Milwaukee's South Side
were scrapped, said Darryl Morin, a Biden campaign volunteer
focused on turning out Latino voters.
Trump's Wisconsin team, meanwhile, has continued
door-to-door campaigning and in-person outreach, a strategy that
Morin said resonates with Latino voters.
"I completely get why people feel there has been a lack of
presence" from Biden's campaign, Morin said. "Sometimes it's
frustrating the degree we are having to limit the operations.
Only one side is continuing to go out in person - the Trump
campaign."
BATTLEGROUND STATE WORRIES
Nationally, Biden leads Trump among registered voters who
identify as Hispanics: 53% said they would back the Democrat,
while 30% said they would vote for Trump, slightly more than
backed the Republican in 2016, according to Reuters/Ipsos
polling in September.
But Biden's 23-point advantage is smaller than the 39-point
lead Clinton had over Trump among Hispanic voters on Election
Day four years ago.
If his campaign fails to make up that ground, it could prove
"disastrous" for Biden in closely contested states with
significant Latino populations, said Jaime Regalado, an expert
on Latino voters at California State University in Los Angeles.
Trump's anti-immigrant policies and harsh rhetoric about
migrants are widely unpopular with Latinos. Yet polls show many
trust him on the economy. In Florida, a must-win state for
Trump, he has made inroads with conservative Cuban-Americans
with the false claim that Biden and the Democrats are
"socialists." In battleground Arizona, Trump held a "Latinos for
Trump" roundtable with voters in Phoenix last month.
The Biden campaign says its virtual events in Wisconsin
focused on the Latino community have involved high-profile
officials, including Michelle Lujan Grisham, the first Latina
Democratic governor of New Mexico. Last month, a virtual bus
tour with Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic
Caucus held an event in Wisconsin.
Biden's running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, met last
month with representatives of Voces de la Frontera, Wisconsin's
biggest immigrant-rights group, which has endorsed the
Democratic ticket. Voces says it has staff and volunteers
working across the state to register 23,000 new voters by
Election Day.
SOUTH SIDE MICROCOSM
The South Side of Milwaukee is a microcosm of Biden's
broader struggles.
Jose Vasquez, 71, a community leader, said it didn't matter
how many text messages, virtual events or phone calls the Biden
campaign said it has made.
"You can hand out a thousand fliers, but if you're not
knocking on a single door or talking face-to-face with a single
person, you have little impact," he said in an interview.
Vasquez, a retired school principal, said he wants to see
more from Biden on issues Latinos care about, such as a visit to
Puerto Rico, which still needs massive aid after a 2017
hurricane, or a trip to the southern border with Mexico to
discuss immigration reform.
Democrats had planned to hold Biden's nominating convention
in Milwaukee this summer but were forced to host the four-day
event virtually because of the pandemic.
SWITCHING TO TRUMP
A third of the two dozen Latino residents interviewed by
Reuters in Milwaukee were enthusiastic Trump supporters.
Among them is Mayra Gomez, 41, a lifelong Democrat. The
Puerto Rico native said she began looking at the president after
receiving an unsolicited Facebook message from a conservative
group urging Latinos to break away from the Democratic Party.
Gomez said she was attracted to Trump's law-and-order
message and his economic policies. She said she'll vote for him
in November, and is urging family and friends to do the same.
"Remember, Trump's not a politician. He’s a businessman,"
Gomez said. "What he says may sound funny, but he’s actually
speaking the truth."
The Biden campaign says it is ramping up efforts as the
election nears.
On Sept. 26, Todos con Biden, a national coalition of Latino
organizers and volunteers working to elect Biden, held its first
outdoor event in Wisconsin. At a park on Milwaukee's South Side,
it handed out 500 campaign yard signs.
