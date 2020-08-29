'Operational mistake' not to remove militia page -Facebook

Zuckerberg, speaking in a video message on Facebook, said that after a second review his company (quote): "recognized that this violated the policies" and took it down.

The social media company said on Wednesday it had removed the page for the Kenosha Guard, and an armed group's event, as it violated the company's policy against "militia organizations."

Facebook's action comes after two people were shot and killed during protests in Kenosha on Tuesday night - following the shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr, paralyzed.

Zuckerberg said Facebook had not found any evidence to show that the person charged with Tuesday's fatal shooting followed the Kenosha Guard page.

News website BuzzFeed quoted an internal Facebook report as showing the event associated with the Kenosha Guard was flagged at least 455 times, and quoted a Facebook worker as saying it accounted for 66% of all event reports that day.

Facebook declined to comment on Buzzfeed's findings, but did say it would continue to evolve its policies for identifying potentially dangerous organizations.