Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TikTok to join EU code of conduct against hate speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration

Chinese video app TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, will be joining the European Union's voluntary code of conduct to combat illegal hate speech online, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Social media platforms have come under increasing pressure from politicians and governments to do more to tackle online hate speech and disinformation, which have been blamed for helping to fuel a wave of racist attacks in some countries.

The Commission set up the code of conduct in May 2016 where tech companies work with civil society organisations and public authorities to remove online hate speech.

Commission Vice President for values and transparency Vera Jourova said the new addition to a group, whose members include Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Google's YouTube and Snapchat, was a positive step.

"It's good that TikTok joined the code - a company favoured by young users who are particularly vulnerable to online abuse and illegal hate speech," she said in a statement.

"Of course, I expect TikTok to adhere not only to the Code's principles, but also fully respect European law when operating on European soil," Jourova said.

"Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok. We recognise that this may seem an insurmountable challenge as the world is increasingly polarised, but we believe that this shouldn't stop us from trying," TikTok's head of trust and safety for EMEA Cormac Keenan said in a statement.

By Foo Yun Chee

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -3.09% 1591.04 Delayed Quote.19.00%
FACEBOOK -2.88% 282.73 Delayed Quote.37.75%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.40% 214.25 Delayed Quote.35.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
04:36aTikTok to join EU code of conduct against hate speech
RE
02:46aAustralian watchdog to examine competition between Apple, Google app stores
RE
02:44aChina unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying o..
RE
02:34aAustralian watchdog to examine competition between Apple, Google app stores
RE
01:52aIndian shares rise on upbeat global cues, Reliance boost
RE
09/07China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying o..
RE
09/06Hong Kong police fire pepper balls at protesters opposed to election delay, n..
RE
09/05Fortnite' Maker Asks Judge Again to Return Game to Apple's App Store
DJ
09/05TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming
RE
09/05SoftBankTrade Fueled Stock Rally -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 131 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 805 B 805 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,27x
EV / Sales 2021 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 282,73 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK37.75%805 446
TWITTER24.40%31 447
MATCH GROUP, INC.29.02%27 546
LINE CORPORATION1.12%12 245
SINA CORPORATION-0.25%2 604
NEW WORK SE-18.32%1 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group