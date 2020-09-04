Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook    FB

FACEBOOK

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/03 04:00:00 pm
291.12 USD   -3.76%
02:48aFACEBOOK : Says It Will Bar Election Ads Before Vote
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:00aSNB'S TANGO WITH BIG TECH COULD TWIRL UNTIL PANDEMIC ENDS : Mike Dolan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Facebook will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election and seek to flag any candidates' premature claims of victory, CEO Zuckerberg said.

Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wis., where he criticized Trump's handling of race relations in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the social unrest that followed.

An antifa supporter suspected in the killing of a right-wing activist last weekend in Portland, Ore., was killed as federal officials moved in to arrest him.

Seven police officers involved in the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, in Rochester, N.Y., last spring have been suspended, the city's mayor said.

Federal authorities have launched a criminal probe into pension distributions made to two top executives of the International Association of Fire Fighters while they were still employed by the union.

U.S. immigration agents, in a shift, are transferring more migrant minors caught illegally crossing the border alone to federal welfare authorities.

Trump is expected to nominate William Ruger, a foreign-policy expert who has called for pulling all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as envoy to the country.

Gene-editing technologies aren't ready for use in human embryos for creating a pregnancy, an international commission's report said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK
02:48aFACEBOOK : Says It Will Bar Election Ads Before Vote
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:00aSNB'S TANGO WITH BIG TECH COULD TWIR : Mike Dolan
RE
01:30aFACEBOOK : election plan patches some holes, creates others
RE
09/03Silver Lake in talks to take $1 billion stake in Reliance Retail - FT
RE
09/03U.S. Justice Department's Google lawsuit expected in weeks ahead - sources
RE
09/03FACEBOOK : Bolivia says it hired U.S. lobbying firm linked by Facebook to fake n..
RE
09/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Amid Decline in Tech Shares -- 2nd..
DJ
09/03FACEBOOK : Bolivia hires U.S. lobbying firm accused of fake news by Facebook
RE
09/03Tech Slides On Rotation Out Of High-Momentum Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 131 M - -
Net income 2020 23 194 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 829 B 829 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,57x
EV / Sales 2021 7,53x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK
Duration : Period :
Facebook Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Average target price 287,93 $
Last Close Price 291,12 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK41.84%829 347
TWITTER36.26%34 445
MATCH GROUP, INC.34.62%30 549
LINE CORPORATION0.93%12 243
SINA CORPORATION-0.25%2 644
NEW WORK SE-20.21%1 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group