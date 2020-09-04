What's News : World-Wide

Facebook will prohibit new political advertisements in the week before the U.S. presidential election and seek to flag any candidates' premature claims of victory, CEO Zuckerberg said.

Biden traveled to Kenosha, Wis., where he criticized Trump's handling of race relations in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the social unrest that followed.

An antifa supporter suspected in the killing of a right-wing activist last weekend in Portland, Ore., was killed as federal officials moved in to arrest him.

Seven police officers involved in the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, in Rochester, N.Y., last spring have been suspended, the city's mayor said.

Federal authorities have launched a criminal probe into pension distributions made to two top executives of the International Association of Fire Fighters while they were still employed by the union.

U.S. immigration agents, in a shift, are transferring more migrant minors caught illegally crossing the border alone to federal welfare authorities.

Trump is expected to nominate William Ruger, a foreign-policy expert who has called for pulling all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, as envoy to the country.

Gene-editing technologies aren't ready for use in human embryos for creating a pregnancy, an international commission's report said.