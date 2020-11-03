2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

Nov 3 (Reuters) - As the tumultuous U.S. election campaign
draws to a close, Americans head to the polls to decide who will
occupy the White House for the next four years - incumbent
Republican President Donald Trump or his Democratic rival,
former vice president Joe Biden.
-Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an
Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19
and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the
most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.
-While both Trump and Biden scoured the battleground states for
final votes on Monday, their campaigns prepared for
post-election disputes and a possible court battle that could
prolong the final result.
-For many Americans, this is the coronavirus election. The
pandemic which has killed more than 230,000 people in the United
States and destroyed millions of jobs has defined the final year
of Trump's presidency and became a rallying cry for
Biden.
-A federal judge in Texas denied a bid by Republicans to throw
out about 127,000 votes already cast in the U.S. presidential
election at drive-through voting sites in Houston.
-Hundreds of legal battles over how to vote in the midst of a
global pandemic coupled with record-breaking numbers of mail-in
ballots and early voters have made the 2020 U.S. presidential
election one of the hardest to predict. A look at what to expect
on Tuesday and beyond.
-The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen
states that could swing to either Trump or Biden. A look at the
key battleground states that will decide who is the next U.S.
president.
-A voter outreach push is underway to boost Latino turnout in
the battleground state of Arizona where results hinge on
Maricopa County - the fourth most-populous in the country with
4.5 million residents, 1.4 million of whom are Hispanic.
-A Biden administration may bring better gas mileage, cheaper
drugs and less doom scrolling while another Trump term may bring
fewer regulations, more trade wars and higher TV
ratings.
-Democrats are favored to emerge from around a dozen hotly
contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in
Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of
those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases,
months.
-California votes on the future of the gig economy deciding
whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that
would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers'
status as independent contractors, not employees.
-Social media companies Twitter and Facebook outlined plans for
placing warning labels on posts from U.S. election candidates
and campaigns that claim victory in advance of official
results.
-U.S. television news networks are preparing for an election
night like no other as they face heightened pressure to report
results accurately, without unwarranted speculation and forgo
speed.
GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE
-Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the U.S.
election result will not impact Tehran's policy towards
Washington.
-Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen said implementing
normalisation deals with countries such as Qatar and Saudi
Arabia depends on a U.S. president who will continue to be tough
on Iran.
INVESTOR VIEW
-Wall Street investors are looking ahead to a Biden win and his
potential cabinet picks to determine whether he will govern as a
business-friendly moderate or promote progressive legislation
and how either approach would impact U.S. stocks.
-The battered dollar's long-term fortunes are unlikely to
improve regardless of who wins Tuesday's U.S. presidential
election, investors and analysts say.
BY THE NUMBERS
Biden eked out a narrow lead over Trump in the battleground
state of Florida with 50% of likely voters planning to cast
their ballots for the Democratic challenger and 46% supporting
the incumbent, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on
Monday.
ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL
Expected events and Reuters coverage on Nov 3:
-American voters go to the polls across the U.S. to elect their
president and vice president as well as members of Congress
-Biden attends "Get Out the Vote" events in Pennsylvania and
delivers remarks in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware on
Election Night
-Vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris campaigns in
Michigan
-Trump holds Election Night party at the White House
Refinitiv customers see more election coverage on the
Election App at https://amers1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856
on Eikon or Workspace.
Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the
Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election.
(Reporting by Gayle Issa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)