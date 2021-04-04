Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
500 mln Facebook users' data may be leaked

04/04/2021
The private information of more than 500 million Facebook users may have been compromised, and an unidentified leaker says they are offering the data for sale for virtually nothing.

Alon Gal, the co-founder of an Israeli cybersecurity firm called Hudson Rock, says that the information appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January.

It's being sold for a few dollars' worth of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers.

Reuters hasn't been able to verify the information, but Gal and some journalists who have seen the data dump say they have been able to match phone numbers of people they know. He warns that Facebook users should be on the lookout for possible "social engineering attacks" in the coming months.

In a statement, Facebook said that the data was "very old" and related to an issue that it had fixed in August 2019.

An attempt by Reuters to reach the leaker over the messaging service Telegram was not immediately successful.


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 732 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 850 B 850 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 338,53 $
Last Close Price 298,66 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC9.34%850 485
TWITTER, INC.17.88%50 812
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.64%38 372
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 091
NEW WORK SE-16.79%1 540
GREE, INC.-4.13%1 129
