  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook Inc
  News
  Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/05 01:16:05 pm
360.93 USD   +0.56%
10:43aLatest social media darling Robinhood slides 13%
RE
10:43aLatest social media darling Robinhood slides 13%
RE
03:06aFACEBOOK : Expats wait anxiously as Singapore weighs COVID-19 reopening
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon delays office return until January as COVID-19 cases surge

08/05/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it would not expect U.S. corporate employees to return to the office until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle-based company said it was extending its work-from-home period to Jan. 3, 2022, from its earlier guidance of Sept. 7 for the United States and other countries it did not name, according to an internal note seen by Reuters.

"As we continue to closely watch local conditions related to COVID-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees," the note said.

Amazon told Reuters its employees' health was its top priority and it will keep adhering to local government guidance for a safe office return. It said it will require masks in offices except for staff who verify they are fully vaccinated.

A spike in COVID-19 infections, powered by the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, has prompted some big companies to put off plans to reopen offices. The United States is reporting the highest daily average number of infections globally, at 94,819, according to data gathered by Reuters.

Last week, Alphabet Inc's Google said https://www.reuters.com/world/us/google-will-require-covid-19-vaccine-us-employees-step-into-campuses-2021-07-28 it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18, Facebook Inc said it would require vaccinations for U.S. employees in offices, and Twitter Inc said it would close workspaces it already had reopened.

Amazon's action a week after announcements from its peers offers a look into evolving safety protocols during the pandemic as well as the battle for tech talent.

The company earlier this year said it planned an "office-centric culture," but it soon updated guidance to requiring in-person work three days a week, facing competition from startups and others offering more flexible schedules.

The latest guidance from the world's largest online retailer does not pertain to warehouse and delivery operations staff, which make up the majority of its workforce. Amazon has more than 1.3 million full- and part-time employees globally.

(Reporting By Krystal Hu in New York and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

By Krystal Hu and Jeffrey Dastin


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 533 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 012 B 1 012 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,83x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 358,92 $
Average target price 413,28 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC31.40%1 011 955
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%56 283
TWITTER, INC.26.87%54 705
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.41%40 742
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 692
NEW WORK SE-10.71%1 663